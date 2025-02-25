‘Durability Has Been An Issue:’ Cory Trice Jr.’s Injury History Has Steelers Open To Adding CB

Cory Trice Jr. was one of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ saddest stories in 2023. As a rookie, he was reportedly impressing the coaching staff, but an injury at the beginning of training camp took him out of action for the season. In 2024, he made more of an impact, but injuries were still an issue. It sounds like Trice’s injury issues could cause the Steelers to be more willing to add to their cornerback room.

“We really like Cory [Trice Jr.],” Khan said during a meeting with media members at the NFL Scouting Combine. “The reality is that durability has been an issue, and until durability is not an issue, that’s a position that we have to keep our eye on.”

It’s unfortunate, but that’s the way the NFL works. Trice is a gifted athlete, having impressive size and length at corner. That’s a big part of why the Steelers like him so much. As the old saying goes, though, availability is the best ability. If Trice isn’t consistently on the field, then it doesn’t matter what he can do.

Last year, when he did see the field, Trice looked like he belonged. His first NFL interception came against the Denver Broncos in Week 2, and that play helped seal the game. Unfortunately, he didn’t have a chance to really build off of that performance.

The following week, Trice suffered a hamstring injury that kept him out until Week 16. He still looked capable when he returned, though, especially in the regular season finale. Trice was given the tough task of guarding Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase. One of the best players in the league, Trice had his work cut out for him. However, he didn’t run from the challenge, which says a lot.

It also likely says a lot about what the Steelers think about him. Khan says they like him, and that showed in Week 18. The Steelers felt comfortable enough giving Trice the first crack at trying to limit Chase. Considering he ended with 10 catches for 96 yards and a touchdown, it didn’t go great, but the Steelers wanted to at least give him a shot.

With Cam Sutton and Donte Jackson scheduled to be free agents, the Steelers should probably add to their corner room no matter what. However, going into training camp, Trice should have a good opportunity to expand his role. Mostly playing as a backup last year, he could fight for a starting role. However, as Khan says, he needs to remain healthy first.