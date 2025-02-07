Dulac: ‘Strong Possibility’ Steelers Could Re-Sign Najee Harris Before Free Agency

Once the Pittsburgh Steelers declined the fifth-year option of $6.79 million for running back Najee Harris last May, that seemed to be the final nail in the coffin of the career in the Black and Gold for Harris.

Despite him rushing for 1,000 yards in four straight seasons, that move to decline the fifth-year option and make him a free agent after the end of the 2024 season seemed to put the writing on the wall for Harris.

But according to the Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, that might not be the case. After stating to readers in his chat Thursday that the chances Harris would return to Pittsburgh were better than not, Dulac followed up Friday with an article for the Post-Gazette stating that there’s a “strong possibility” that Harris could re-sign with the Steelers before the start of free agency.

Additionally, Dulac added that if Harris re-signs, the deal would be somewhere between two and three years, and fall inside $7 million and $10 million annually.

“Even though the Steelers declined to pick up his fifth-year option before the 2024 season, there is a strong possibility he could be signed to a new contract before the start of free agency on March 12. Coach Mike Tomlin has always liked Harris and his bruising style since he made him the 24th overall pick in the 2021 draft. And nothing appears to have changed,” Dulac writes of Harris, according to the Post-Gazette.

“The Steelers would not use the franchise tag on Harris because the price tag to do so ($13.6 million projected) would be too high. But, if he is re-signed, it is expected to be a two- or three-year deal that would average between $7 million and $10 million annually. Of course, it is up to Harris if he is willing to accept an offer, though it might be prudent.”

Using the franchise tag on Harris at the projected $13.6 million would be a terrible use of an asset, considering it would be for one year, and the Steelers had the opportunity to lock in the 2025 season with Harris for roughly half of that wit the fifth-year option that they ultimately declined, which was rather shocking at the time.

To Harris’ credit, he came out strong to start the 2024 season, ripping off three-straight 100-yard games in Weeks 6-8, doing so for the first time in his career. But he tailed off down the stretch and appeared worn down behind an offensive line that was also struggling to perform well in the running game late in the season.

After 1,097 carries and another 180 receptions across four seasons, it could be wise to move on from Harris, who has a lot of wear and tear on those tires. But based on Dulac’s reporting, that doesn’t seem like it’s a foregone conclusion.

When it comes to Harris, there is no denying his toughness and his durability. He brings the fight to defenders time after time. He’s one of the most powerful running backs in football and creates missed tackles at an impressive rate.

In fact, based on charting here at Steelers Depot, Harris finished with 79 forced missed tackles this season to lead the team. The next closest was Jaylen Warren with 40.

He’s also a good leader and well-liked by his teammates as he was a captain in 2022 and has continued to be a steady voice in the locker room.

But is that worth locking into a multi-year deal, making him a potentially fringe top-10 highest-paid running back in football? Some could argue yes. Others are vehemently in the camp of no, especially with a great running back class on the horizon in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Harris isn’t the only question in the backfield, either. Warren is a restricted free agent, and according to Dulac the Steelers are expected to tender Warren.

“At the very least, it would be a right-of-first-refusal offer that would cost them $3.185 million in 2025. That would allow the Steelers to match any offer Warren might receive from another team,” Dulac writes of the possible tender Warren could receive.

That move by the Steelers seems obvious, considering how much they like Warren, and what he means to the offense. He battled injuries last season but still rushed for 511 yards and a touchdown on 120 carries, averaging 4.3 yards per carry. He also added 38 receptions for 310 yards, and remains one of the better pass blocking RBs in the NFL.