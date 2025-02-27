Dulac: Steelers Meeting With Najee Harris’ Agent At Combine, ‘Appears’ To Have Mike Tomlin’s Support

The Pittsburgh Steelers say they haven’t closed the door on re-signing RB Najee Harris. During this week’s NFL Combine, they’re making sure it stays cracked open. Per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, the team is speaking with Harris’ agent Doug Hendrickson about the possibility of getting a long-term deal done.

“General manager Omar Khan has met with Doug Hendrickson of Wasserman Sports, Harris’ representative, about the possibility of re-signing their former No. 1 draft choice, who is an unrestricted free agent,” Dulac wrote.

Harris seemed destined to hit free agency after the Steelers declined his fifth-year option last May. In 2024, he had a Harris-like season, rushing for just 1,000 yards and a sub-4.0 yards per carry. Pittsburgh’s running game faltered down the stretch during its five-game losing streak, Harris held under 100 yards in each of his last nine games and under 50 in four of them.

In Najee Harris’ corner could sit head coach Mike Tomlin. In this article and previous comments, Dulac’s noted Tomlin advocating for keeping Harris.

“Harris appears to have the support of coach Mike Tomlin, who likes his toughness, durability and productivity.”

During his Tuesday media tour, GM Omar Khan consistently talked up a strong crop of rookie running backs who offer depth and value throughout the second and third rounds. If Harris isn’t re-signed, drafting a rookie replacement is most likely.

Najee Harris would be one of the top free agent backs on the market joining the Minnesota Vikings’ Aaron Jones and Los Angeles Chargers’ J.K. Dobbins. While Harris has struggled to produce big plays at the NFL level, teams will value his durability and ball security. In four NFL seasons, Harris has yet to miss a game and has just six career fumbles on nearly 1,100 carries (including the one against the Philadelphia Eagles technically charged to QB Russell Wilson).

Free agency opens up with the legal tampering period March 10 and officially begins March 12. But like everyone else, Harris should find out his market value during the Combine as coaches, general managers, and agents converge in one location.