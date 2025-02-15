Dulac: Steelers Hiring Scott McCurley As New ILBs Coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers have filled out their coaching staff by hiring Scott McCurley as the team’s new inside linebackers coach, replacing the departed Aaron Curry. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported the news of McCurley’s hire Friday evening.

Whatever search the team did to replace Curry was kept under wraps with few leaks about who the team was considering for the position.

A local native, McCurley attended Mohawk High School and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh. He got his start in the NFL in 2006 as a coaching administration intern with the Green Bay Packers under fellow Pittsburgh-area native Mike McCarthy. Then, in 2007 and 2008, McCurley was a coaching administrator with the Packers, before then working his way up to defensive quality control coach, a role he held from 2009-2013 with the Packers.

During that time, McCurley helped the Packers defeat the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

From 2014-17, McCurley was the assistant linebackers coach for the Packers before becoming a defensive assistant in 2018. He was out of coaching in 2019 but then followed McCarthy to Dallas in 2020 and served as the linebackers coach through the 2024 season.

Throughout his time in the NFL, McCurley has had the chance to work with linebackers such as Micah Parsons, Leighton Vander Esch, Jaylon Smith, A.J. Hawk, Clay Matthews, Julius Peppers, and Blake Martinez.

McCurley was one of the candidates we had on our list of potential replacements, writing this about the possibility:

“McCurley’s status remains in flux as the Cowboys build their new coaching staff. However, he had strong ties to Mike McCarthy, following him from Green Bay, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if McCurley left, too.

A Pittsburgh native born in New Castle who played college ball at Pitt while serving as a Graduate Assistant, he could want to return to his hometown, considering McCarthy is taking a year off.

Admittedly, it doesn’t sound like Cowboys fans had the highest opinion of McCurley, but positional coaches can be difficult to evaluate, and there are dots to connect here.”

He’ll be tasked coaching up a second-year Payton Wilson, Patrick Queen, and Elandon Roberts should he re-sign with the team. Eliminating communication busts that plagued the team will also be key.

The Steelers previously hired Curry in February of 2023, snagging the former high draft pick away from the Seattle Seahawks to help get the inside linebackers room back in order in the Steel City. Across two seasons, Curry did a nice job, getting the best out of bad situation in 2023 due to injuries and helping aide the development of rookie Payton Wilson in 2024.

In addition to McCurley, the Steelers also hired Gerald Alexander earlier in the week to replace defensive backs coach Grady Brown. Those appear to be the only two positional coach changes occurring to the staff. Head coach Mike Tomlin and coordinators Arthur Smith and Teryl Austin will return for 2025.