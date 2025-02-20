Dulac Says Steelers Must Emulate Eagles With D-Line: ‘Another Year Of Neglect Is Inexcusable’

While the Pittsburgh Steelers replaced their position coaches for inside linebackers and the secondary, one may argue that their biggest defensive liability is in the trenches. Even with Cameron Heyward still playing at an All-Pro level, that is Gerry Dulac’s opinion. And he posits for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that it’s time for them to emulate their cross-state rivals.

“The Steelers have spent the past two seasons stockpiling their offensive line with draft picks, trying to rebuild the unit in the image of the Philadelphia Eagles”, he writes. “Now it is time to do the same thing with the defensive line and transform the unit into the same image that was on display in the Super Bowl”.

It’s no secret that the Eagles’ defensive line was pivotal in overtaking the Chiefs in Super Bowl 59. Many felt that at least one of them should have won the Super Bowl MVP Award, which ultimately went to QB Jalen Hurts instead. But the Eagles have put their money where their mouth is along the defensive line, while the Steelers have not.

One wonders if they are stuck in an old way of thinking. Once upon a time, the Steelers could afford to build in the later rounds of the draft, as there were few 3-4 teams, and they preferred to play a two-gapping system.

Neither of those things is true any longer, yet they still primarily rely upon Isaiahh Loudermilk and Logan Lee-type selections. The Steelers’ boldest move in recent years in the trenches was signing Larry Ogunjobi, and he hasn’t worked out. In fact, he is part of the reason they need to rebuild the trenches this offseason.

Dulac invoked the Steel Curtain defensive line of the Steelers’ 1970s Super Bowl teams. He also acknowledged the Dick LeBeau triumvirate of Casey Hampton, Aaron Smith, and Brett Keisel. Rightly, he acknowledged what they had in Heyward, Javon Hargrave, and Stephon Tuitt. But Hargrave left in 2020, and Tuitt retired, and they have not come close since.

“It is time to attempt to recapture that”, Dulac argued. “It’s time the Steelers take the necessary steps to address the biggest liability on the team. Another year of neglect is inexcusable”.

Given the frequency with which the Steelers touted their respect for the trenches in recent years, one wouldn’t be surprised if they did invest heavily there this offseason. In the first two drafts under Omar Khan, they have taken four trench players in the first two rounds. Three of them were offensive linemen, though, and only one on defense.

That was 2023 second-round pick Keeanu Benton, who can be part of the solution but perhaps not the focal point. Dulac has argued for years that the Steelers need their next Cameron Heyward. With every year that passes, that becomes more and more urgent. And wouldn’t it be nice to have them on the field together first? Heyward got to play with Smith and Keisel; that’s how they used to do business.