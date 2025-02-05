Dulac: NFL Will Soon Announce 2025 Steelers-Ireland Game

In what has continued to be the worst-kept secret, the NFL is expected to officially announce the Pittsburgh Steelers will host an Ireland game during the 2025 season. The PPG’s Gerry Dulac offered the news Tuesday evening following reports earlier in the day – and earlier in the offseason – that suggested the same.

Dulac notes the opponent nor week is known.

Any day now, the NFL will announce Steelers are playing in Ireland in 2025 season. No opponent or date yet. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) February 5, 2025

The NFL prefers to slow-roll its international slate to keep interest and intrigue high. Some have speculated the game will come against the Green Bay Packers, an idea that tracks with the team’s schedule but hasn’t been verified. While also not fully confirmed, every expectation is the game will be held in Croke Park.

As Art Rooney II confirmed in an interview last week, Pittsburgh will be considered the home team. Meaning, they will play only eight games in Acrisure Stadium instead of nine with their other eight contests occurring on the road.

It will be the Steelers’ first international game since 2013 when Pittsburgh lost to the Minnesota Vikings in London. For as marketable and well-known a team as the Steelers are, it’s surprising to see this long of a drought between international contests. But potential hang-ups with the Heinz/Acrisure lease along with COVID and construction on Mexico City’s stadium complicated matters and kept Pittsburgh domestic.

Ireland holds a special place in the Steelers’ heart. The Irish-native Rooney family has owned the franchise since its founding in 1933, remaining in the family ever since. Pittsburgh has doubled down on its Ireland footprint in recent months, including holding a kicking camp there last summer. Soccer goalie Mark Jackson earned a tryout in rookie minicamp with the Steelers, though he was not signed to a contract.

This game will mark the league’s first regular season contest in Ireland as the NFL looks to expand globally. In 2024, they played the first-ever game in Brazil and the league reportedly has plans to hold a game in Australia, potentially as soon as 2025.

Pittsburgh has played one previous game in Ireland, a 1997 preseason contest against the Chicago Bears. The game was well-attended as the Steelers were victorious.

It seems the announcement will officially come before Sunday’s Super Bowl. And no one will be shocked when the league finally confirms it.