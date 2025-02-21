‘Dream Matchup’ Named For Steelers Ireland Game

After months of speculation and anticipation, the NFL made its proclamation. The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed to Ireland. While we finally know the Steelers will host a game in Dublin in 2025, we don’t know when or the opponent. That information will be withheld until close to the schedule release in May, but NFL.com’s Tom Blair offered his dream matchup for the game in Croke Park: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills.

“The last time [QB Josh Allen and EDGE T.J. Watt] shared a field though, in Week 1 of the 2021 season, Watt cooked, racking up two sacks, including one strip-sack, kick-starting his record-tying run to that year’s Defensive Player of the Year award. With Watt there to help make life miserable for Allen, Pittsburgh became one of just five teams in the past four years to beat the Bills in a regular-season game in Buffalo. Presuming the 30-year-old pass rusher continues to be a force in 2025 (and barring a shift in strategy for the Steelers heading into the final year of his current contract), Watt figures to present an interesting test of Allen’s growth and development.”

Watt remains one of the NFL’s best pass rushers with his “down” season of 11.5 sacks and six forced fumbles being a career-year for 95 percent of the league. Allen is coming off his first MVP award after a spectacular season, truly leading the Buffalo Bills to the AFC Championship Game.

As Blair notes, there have been recent solid battles between the two teams. Pittsburgh pulled off an upset to open the 2021 season thanks to splash fourth quarter plays, including a punt block. The last two meetings have been less competitive, a blowout 2022 Buffalo win and a comfortable playoff victory over Pittsburgh in 2023, but it would be a competitive AFC matchup.

If nothing else, the two fanbases would make for an exciting atmosphere. The Steelers with their Irish heritage and connection to the island. Bills Mafia with their passion and chaotic – in all the best ways – tailgates that would go toe-to-toe with any natives in a keg stand.

Blair’s dream is rooted in reality. Buffalo is one of the teams set to play Pittsburgh as an away team, as dictated by the league’s rotating schedule. They’re one of the nine road opponents the Steelers will play in 2025, putting them in the running to be the choice for the Ireland game. Rumors and reports indicate it’ll be the Green Bay Packers, but that news hasn’t been confirmed.

Picking Buffalo is as strong a choice as any. We’ll wait to find out if Blair gets his wish.