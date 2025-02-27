Draft Analyst: WR Emeka Egbuka Gives Steelers Professionalism Lacking At Position ‘Probably Since Mike Tomlin Took The Job’

Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka is showing up in Steelers mocks lately, and HC Mike Tomlin is sure to like him. ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper, for example, was one of the most recent to connect the dots. Indeed, both he and Matt Miller believe Egbuka is just what Tomlin needs—almost to save him from himself.

“Certainly one of the most professional, classy football players, one of the hardest workers ever at Ohio State. One of the most revered players, has been Emeka Egbuka”, Kiper said during an ESPN special covering his mock after choosing the Ohio State standout for the Steelers. “And that’s what the Steelers need. Go away from divas, bring a guy in there who can set the tone in the locker room, on the practice field, on game day”.

At least on paper, Egbuka would represent a change of pace from other receivers Tomlin has added to the Steelers’ locker room over the course of his tenure. Santonio Holmes preceded Tomlin by one year, but he was another Ohio State first-round receiver. In fact, he is the last wide receiver they have taken in the first round.

Since then, they have dealt with some strong personalities like Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Diontae Johnson. George Pickens is the latest of course, very different from Emeka Egbuka. But Pickens is the type of personality that comes with elite talent after the first round. Mike Tomlin has accepted those trade-offs, but perhaps it’s time to do something different.

“I think he’s the best run-blocking receiver in this class. He’s great on slant routes, he’s great as a punt returner”, Miller said about Kiper’s pick of Emeka Egbuka for the Steelers. “He’s gonna give you some of that professionalism that has been lacking at the wide receiver position in Pittsburgh probably since Mike Tomlin took the job. So it’s absolutely a need for them to get someone in there who just has that work ethic, who’s just going to show up and do the job”.

It’s hard to say that’s unfair, though Tomlin has had some “professional-minded” Steelers receivers. Perhaps that’s why Egbuka’s name is gaining traction in connection with the team. I’m thinking about guys like James Washington and Markus Wheaton, but they didn’t produce. Roman Wilson seems to have a good head on his shoulders, another major-program guy like Egbuka. But Smith-Schuster and Brown seemed like humble kids when they came out of college, too.

Emeka Egbuka did not produce at an eye-popping level in college. During his senior season, he caught 81 passes for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also went 74-1,151-10 in 2022, so he can produce, but these are not necessarily first-round numbers. His former Ohio State teammate Marvin Harrison Jr., for example, caught 144 passes for 2,474 yards and 28 touchdowns over his last two seasons in Columbus.

But Harrison went fourth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, and Mike Tomlin would have to bring Emeka Egbuka to the Steelers 21st overall. Would it be great if they somehow managed to draft him in the second round? Sure, of course, and there’s still time for the draft to settle. But he seems to be the name that is gaining the most traction, and that often means something.