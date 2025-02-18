‘Don’t Get That Sense At All’: Kaboly Thinks Steelers Are Unlikely To Trade George Pickens

One of the big decisions that has to be made among the Pittsburgh Steelers’ brass this offseason is the plan at wide receiver, and more specifically with George Pickens. As he enters the final year of his rookie contract, this would typically be the time that the Steelers work out a long-term deal if they saw him as a pillar of the organization’s future. His maturity issues on and off the field have left many wondering whether he’s already played his last snap in Pittsburgh with the possibility of an offseason trade.

Steelers insider Mark Kaboly thinks that is more likely than an extension but still doesn’t see them going that route.

“I don’t get that sense at all that George Pickens is going to not be here this year,” Kaboly said via 93.7 The Fan’s Evening Show with Austin Bechtold. “I think you run it back with both of those guys, with George Pickens, and you bring in a guy like Deebo Samuel and just don’t even pay him a second contract. Just say you’re playing it out this year and draft a guy and hopefully Roman Wilson, Calvin Austin [III] and whoever they would draft this year, preferably in the first round, be the wide receiver group of the future.”

The main concern, and one that Kaboly spoke about at length throughout the season, is that Pickens could create issues if on a lame-duck contract in 2025. Without the security of a long-term deal, would he consider a holdout to attempt to get a new contract? And what if Pickens has a phenomenal year like he was on track to do before his injury toward the end of the season? What do you do with him then for the 2026 season?

“I just don’t think they would go down the route of trying to trade George Pickens right now,” Kaboly said. “I think they would go more the route [of] what the Bengals are doing and if he does have one of those unbelievable years, you just keep him with the franchise tag.”

The projected 2025 franchise tag for a wide receiver is $25,693,000, and that will go up next year with the rising salary cap. The presence of that tag provides some security in case Pickens finally ascends to be one of the top receivers in the league, but that would be quite the price tag with which to start long-term negotiations.

Tee Higgins appeared in 12 games last season with the Bengals and caught 73 passes for 911 yards and 10 TDs. Pickens caught 59 passes for 900 yards and three TDs in 14 games. Other than touchdown production, Pickens’ stats are similar to Higgins’ in recent seasons. However, the Bengals are on the verge of historic offensive success and are more inclined to keep their core around. The Steelers aren’t likely to find themselves in that same position when it comes time for the decision.

Conversations will heat up in a few weeks with the start of free agency on the horizon and then again during the 2025 NFL Draft. If Pickens is going to be dealt, it would likely be during one of those two times. Otherwise, it will be another year of taking the frustrating maturity issues with the, at times, spectacular play.