Does Justin Fields Have Franchise QB Potential For Steelers?

Does Justin Fields have the potential to turn into a franchise quarterback?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still on the quarterback carousel with Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. On the eve of March, not much has changed. Where we stand depends upon whom you ask, but many believe the Steelers prefer Fields. The thinking, as far as that goes, is as the younger, athletic player, he has more upside.

But upside only goes so far as development and production can take you. Fields may have all the “upside” in the world, but can he be the Steelers’ franchise quarterback? Can he be anybody’s franchise quarterback, or is he simply below that level?

Now, nobody questions his ability to run around the field, and he made fewer mistakes last season. But Justin Fields didn’t exhibit any kind of transcendent growth in accuracy with the Steelers. In fact, as his depth of target increased, his accuracy didn’t just decrease but regressed to his norm. Part of the reason his efficiency numbers were higher in the early games is because the Steelers limited him. And that limited their production on the scoreboard—or at least their potential, their scoring “upside”.

But let’s say the Steelers re-sign Fields and they fully dedicate to building the team around him, maximizing his potential. If they treat him like a franchise quarterback, will he become one? Will he have the Steelers consistently competing in the playoffs, being the reason that they win games? Will he do the things that franchise quarterbacks do—guys like Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, even Jalen Hurts?

Even if the answer is no that doesn’t mean the Steelers shouldn’t re-sign Justin Fields. After all, their options are pretty limited this offseason, even with the wild ideas. Even if they traded for Matthew Stafford, that’s not pre-printing a ticket to a Super Bowl.

But it’s worth seriously considering this question this offseason, and factoring that into contractual commitments. I might mention that the Steelers have shown willingness to use incentives in quarterback contracts recently for guys like Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph, so that would be one way to protect themselves if Fields doesn’t work out.

