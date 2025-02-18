Did Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. Have A Disappointing 2nd Season?

Did Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. have a disappointing second season?

When the Steelers selected Joey Porter Jr. 32nd overall in 2023, they did so envisioning him as a cornerstone player. In the younger Porter they hoped they were getting a lockdown coverage player, and he does have those traits. But through two seasons, he has two interceptions and 17 passes defensed. Despite facing more targets in 2024, he got his hands on the football even less.

So if his rookie season was about promise, was Porter’s second season with the Steelers a disappointment? Objectively speaking, there really isn’t anything he did better in 2024 than he did as a rookie. He didn’t make more plays—though he had one more tackle for loss. Perhaps he was more involved in tackles in the run game. But he missed more tackles, and he allowed a much higher completion percentage. He made fewer plays on the ball, and he was very highly penalized.

Joey Porter Jr. still has a very bright future for the Steelers, but he didn’t take a “second-year leap”. HC Mike Tomlin often talks about that second year being so critical, but in Porter’s case, he merely retained the ground he had already gained, if anything. Some might even argue that he regressed a bit in some areas.

One person I’m confident would say that he had a disappointing season is Joey Porter Jr. himself. Hard Knocks captured him telling former Steelers DB coach Grady Brown that he would be a whole new player next season. He knows there is so much he could have done better, with so much more to work on.

But this isn’t about his future; rather, it’s about his immediate past. In that he did not progress during his second season; arguably, one could posit that Joey Porter was a disappointment for the Steelers in 2024. That is just one small part of the assessment for moving forward, though. And whether he improved or not, the goal remains the same: always improving, always growing.

The Steelers’ 2024 season has come to its predictably inauspicious end, with yet another one-and-done postseason for HC Mike Tomlin. The offense faltered, and the defense matched it blow for blow, leading to a 21-0 first-half deficit.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. Do they still believe in Russell Wilson, and/or Justin Fields, or do they want another solution? There are other major decisions to make, as well, such as what to do with George Pickens. Do you sign him to an extension, try to trade him, or let him play out his rookie contract?

The Steelers started the 2024 season 10-3, with Mike Tomlin in the Coach of the Year conversation. Wash, rinse, and repeat, and we have another late-season collapse. This may be the worst yet, a four-game losing streak presaging a one-and-done playoff “run”. Welcome to Steelers football.