Dianna Russini ‘Still Hearing’ Justin Fields Remains Favorite To Re-Sign With Steelers

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Omar Khan said that the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to try to retain Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. Art Rooney II had already made it clear that was the team’s plan, but it remains to be seen who the Steelers choose. Both quarterbacks started last year, and neither was perfect. Reports have been unclear on the Steelers’ direction, too. However, The Athletic NFL insider Dianna Russini believes the Steelers are targeting Fields.

“As we’re looking around the league at all the quarterbacks, the Russell Wilson situation, the Justin Fields situation in Pittsburgh, where it sounds like they’re going to pick one or the other,” Russini said Friday on her Scoop City podcast. “I’m still hearing it’s going to be Justin Fields. That could change.”

That lines up with an earlier report from Russini. Other insiders have stated that Fields will be the Steelers’ first target, so perhaps there’s some truth to that. It doesn’t sound like it’s a done deal, though.

Last year, the Steelers benched Fields for Wilson, but that move eventually went south. While it wasn’t all his fault, Wilson was the man under center during the Steelers’ five-game losing streak to end the season. That’s probably going to leave a sour taste in people’s mouths when it comes to Wilson.

Also, it just feels like there’s more upside in re-signing Fields. Wilson is past his prime, and he could continue to regress in 2025. Meanwhile, Fields’ best football could still be in front of him. Fields feels like a better fit for Arthur Smith’s offense, too.

The deciding factor might be price. As a decorated veteran, Wilson could ask for more money than Fields. If the Steelers are having a hard time choosing, that could make their decision. Neither quarterback is likely going to be their long-term solution. The Steelers probably see them similarly. If that is the case, then the cheaper option might be more appealing.

Nothing is set in stone, and there are a lot of moving parts. Fields could find a better option somewhere else. The same could be said for Wilson. The Steelers could find themselves bringing in a new starting quarterback. There are multiple veteran options available. Until a decision is announced, everything is on the table.