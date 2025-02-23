Depot Debates: Should Steelers Draft DL or WR In First Round Of 2025 Draft?

The outcomes of free agency can and will change the Pittsburgh Steelers’ approach to the 2025 NFL Draft. But regardless of who gets signed, an argument can still be made for either a wide receiver or a defensive lineman in the first round. Those are by far the two most common positions linked to them in mock drafts. Today, two of our contributors will debate the merits of using that No. 21 overall pick on either a D-lineman or a receiver. John Kurcina will argue for a DL while Adam Miller will argue for a WR.

John Kurcina: Defensive Line

The Steel Curtain in the 1970s, Blitzburgh in the 1990s and 2000s: two eras featuring six total Super Bowl wins for the Steelers. The common denominator: elite defensive lines with the ability to eliminate the run game and hammer opposing quarterbacks.

Over the last few years, the Steelers shortcomings on the defensive line have become much more apparent. Cameron Heyward is a unicorn – seemingly getting better with age – but he’ll turn 36 this offseason, and it’s hard to imagine he can go much longer. Beyond Heyward, the Steelers defensive line is as weak as it’s been in a long time.

Larry Ogunjobi had a tough year, and he’s a strong candidate to be cut this offseason. Keeanu Benton is still young with potential, but he didn’t have the true breakout sophomore season that many predicted. DeMarvin Leal is fine, as well as Dean Lowry and Montravius Adams. Fine is not going to cut it anymore.

If the Steelers truly want to rejuvenate their identity of winning in the trenches, like Mike Tomlin claims, then it’s time for them to beef up their defensive line. There’s no better way to start than to draft a premier d-lineman with the 21st pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The case could be made for the Steelers to draft a wide receiver, cornerback, or even a running back in the first round. But they’ve spent high draft picks on those positions over the last five years, and it hasn’t always worked out. This class of defensive linemen is absolutely loaded, and first-round d-linemen are about as safe as it gets in terms of risk.

Michigan’s Mason Graham is the only DL prospect that will almost certainly be taken in the top 10, but there are plenty of excellent options that could go in the mid-to-late first round.

Ole Miss’s Walter Nolen is a big, athletic run-stopper. Michigan’s Kenneth Grant is a 340 pound unit who can stop the run and has pass-rush potential. Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart is long and versatile, with the potential to play inside or on the edge. Oregon’s Derrick Harmon has 3-4 system experience, which could make for a smooth fit in Pittsburgh.

A few more points to close the case: the Eagles just dominated the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, where the real MVP was their entire defensive line. Instead of constantly blitzing Patrick Mahomes, Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio chose to rush four guys the entire game, trusting the talent of his defensive line to win their matchups and get to Mahomes anyways. They sacked him six times, and essentially erased any opportunities for the Chiefs to sustain a drive.

Second, the last time the Steelers took a defensive lineman in the first round was 2011, when they landed an all-time great in Heyward. They haven’t drafted a defensive player in the first round since 2019. It’s also safe to say they haven’t been a true Super Bowl contender since 2019. Coincidence? Probably. But still, they’re long overdue for landing a true difference-making defender in the first round like T.J. Watt.

And finally, I think it’s pretty clear at this point that wide receiver is consistently one of the deepest positions in every draft class. It seems like every year, multiple Day Two and Day Three receivers have standout rookie seasons and go on to have incredible careers. Guys like Puka Nacua, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Tyreek Hill…Antonio Brown. They might not be the best at drafting wide receivers with high character, but the Steelers have a knack for finding talented pass-catchers in the mid and late rounds. Wide receiver is a need; a need that can be addressed in free agency and the second or third round of the draft.

Defensive line is the right choice for the Steelers’ first-round pick in 2025.

Adam Miller: Wide Receiver

Offense wins games, defense wins championships—at least, that used to be true. But in 2025, with scoring more valuable than ever, the Steelers have fallen behind. A major culprit? A glaring lack of talent, especially at wide receiver.

Last season, the team decided to dive into the island of misfit toys, praying that Van Jefferson, Scotty Miller, and Mike Williams would be able to masquerade as a competent WR2. The trio responded as expected, logging 38 receptions for 477 yards and three touchdowns. Not exactly what I’d call “great” output from what should be your second leading receiver, let alone the sum of all three options.

Needless to say, I think the Steelers should invest their first-round pick into a wide receiver.

I know conventional draft pundits have pushed the narrative that this wide receiver class isn’t on par with some of the one’s from the past, but I strongly disagree. The Steelers should have their pick of one of Emeka Egbuka, Luther Burden III or Matthew Golden at 21. All of them are more than worthy of the selection. More importantly, each player has a distinct play style that can help build an offensive identity, something the Steelers have lacked for years.

With Egbuka, think Los Angeles Rams Robert Woods. A strong-bodied, savvy route-runner who isn’t afraid to stick his nose in the middle of a mess. Burden is the most sudden mover of the entire class. He gives a lot of Deebo Samuel vibes. The type of player you can be creative with, opening a host of problems for a defense. Golden is the best pure wide receiver of the bunch in my opinion. His ability to smoothly accelerate in-and-out of routes gives me Emmanuel Sanders flashbacks.

If the Steelers don’t draft a receiver in the first round, the drop-off is too steep later on. The team would be pigeon-holed into trading for a top name this offseason, which would be a mistake. That money would be better spent on a lower cost defensive tackle, like Milton Williams. Williams wouldn’t break the bank. Over the Cap has his valuation at $6.5 million per season with the real number likely coming in a bit higher. Compare that to the price of potentially trading for, say, Garrett Wilson who will be due for a major contract. I think that decision is a no-brainer.

Also, before the comments section comes for me, color me uninterested in older, injury prone wide receivers like Deebo Samuel or Cooper Kupp. Both were great players, but don’t fix the Steelers issues long-term and aren’t worth the cost. There’s no sense in putting a bandaid over a bullet wound.

Plus, the defensive line position is flush with talent in this draft. After paying Williams you could double up taking someone like Toledo’s Darius Alexander who would be available in the second round.

Before I close this out, let me reiterate the point I made earlier: offenses win championships in today’s NFL. In the last five years, every Super Bowl champion with the exception of the 2023 Kansas City Chiefs ranked in the top-10 for scoring offenses. The Steelers have never broken the top-10 once during that stretch. If they are serious about competing for Super Bowls in the future, they need to invest in their offense, first starting at the wide receiver position.