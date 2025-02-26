Depot After Dark: Wilson Runs Into Fan, Polamalu’s Nephew Stays With Raiders, International Fan Of The Year

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Feb. 25.

WILSON RUNS INTO FAN

Russell Wilson had an up-and-down season with the Steelers. He started off great, helping the Steelers look like one of the best teams in the NFL. However, things eventually took a turn for the worse, and Wilson’s play got worse. He still stayed positive, though. While not everyone may have appreciated that, some people seem to still have a soft spot for Wilson.

On his Instagram, Wilson posted a video of him running into a Steelers fan while boarding a plane. The fan looks incredibly happy to see Wilson, and it seems like the veteran quarterback also had fun with the interaction. Maybe that fan will get to continue cheering for Wilson with the Steelers.

Russell Wilson posted an IG video of him running into a Steelers fan while boarding a small plane! 🤣😂 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/FSk0aHLRvf — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) February 25, 2025

POLAMALU’S NEPHEW STAYS WITH RAIDERS

Troy Polamalu is one of the greatest players in Steelers history. He helped the franchise win two Super Bowls and put together a Hall of Fame career. Now, his nephew, Isaiah Pola-Mao, is looking to build his legacy. Drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022, Pola-Mao really started to break out last year. It looks like the Raiders are rewarding him for his efforts.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport on Twitter, the Raiders have signed Pola-Mao to a two-year contract. He was scheduled to be a restricted free agent, so he likely wasn’t going anywhere anyway, but now he’s locked in with the Raiders. We’ll see if he can have an impact anywhere near as great as his uncle.

#Raiders S Isaiah Pola-Mao has signed a 2-year extension today worth up to $8.45M, per The Insiders. An RFA and nephew of HOFer Troy Polamalu, Pola-Mao started the final 14 games and was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 16. Deal done by @SteveCaric of @Wasserman. pic.twitter.com/APbMi5Pdkv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 24, 2025

INTERNATIONAL FAN OF THE YEAR

This year, the Steelers will make history when they play a regular-season game in Ireland. It’s sure to be an incredible occasion. The Steelers have a rich history with Ireland, thanks to the Rooneys, their owners. It seems like one citizen from Ireland is going to get a little bit of an early gift from the Steelers.

On Steelers Ireland’s Twitter, it was revealed that Tom McCormack of Ireland is the team’s International Fan of the Year. It’s cool to see McCormack receive this award, and hopefully, he has a good time representing the Steelers.