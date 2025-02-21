Depot After Dark: Smith Speaking At Alabama, Steelers Sympathy For Lange, Former Steelers RB Passes Away

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Feb. 20.

SMITH SPEAKING AT ALABAMA

Arthur Smith had a solid first season with the Steelers. While he certainly had issues, he was an upgrade over the Steelers’ past few offensive coordinators. After failing as a head coach, Smith was looking to rebuild his value in the NFL. In 2025, he’ll have a chance to build on his nice start in Pittsburgh. It looks like he’ll be sharing his wealth of knowledge soon.

According to Alabama Football on Twitter, Smith will make an appearance at the Alabama Coaching Clinic this year. The event will be held on March 21 and 22. Smith will be joined by current Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles. Attendees should learn a lot from that group.

Come join us at the Alabama Coaching Clinic on March 21-22 for an incredible lineup of keynote speakers! 🏈🔥 Featuring:⁰🔘 Kalen DeBoer – Alabama Head Coach

🔘 Todd Bowles – Buccaneers HC

🔘 Arthur Smith – Steelers OC⁰

Register now: https://t.co/1UmO4cfRrU pic.twitter.com/n0lt9tfSR3 — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) February 19, 2025

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

STEELERS SYMPATHY FOR LANGE

The Steelers aren’t Pittsburgh’s only sports team. The Pittsburgh Penguins have been just as successful, being one of the best teams in the National Hockey League for years. During most of their best years, Mike Lange was their announcer. To many, Lange was just as important to the team as players like Sidney Crosby. He retired in 2021, and unfortunately, he passed away recently.

On their Twitter, the Steelers posted a message sending their condolences to Lange’s friends and family. Lange was the voice of the Penguins for years, and the world will miss his presence. Hopefully his friends and family appreciate seeing all the love sent their way.

We send our condolences to the family and loved ones of Mike Lange. May he rest in peace. https://t.co/5YGPk6sRrl — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 20, 2025

FORMER STEELERS RB PASSES AWAY

The 1970s Steelers are one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history. They won four Super Bowls, dominating the league. Unfortunately, those days are long gone, and many of those players have passed away. It’s sad to say, but former Steelers running back Mike Collier has joined that group.

Collier was only with the Steelers in 1975 and 1976, spending that second season on injured reserve. However, he did help the Steelers win a Super Bowl. According to Herald-Mail Sports, he passed away a few days ago. It’s sad to see so many members of those legendary teams no longer being with us. Here’s sending well wishes to his loved ones.