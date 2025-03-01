Depot After Dark: Roman Reigns Disses Steelers, Draft Business Opportunities, Lions Happy To Have Randle El

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Feb. 28.

REIGNS DISSES STEELERS

During the season, the Steelers posted a funny image on their social media using WWE to make fun of the Cleveland Browns. The picture showed WWE superstars CM Punk and Roman Reigns. Reigns commented on the meme at the time, but now, he’s reacted to it, and Steelers fans might not like what he has to say.

On IGN’s YouTube channel, Reigns stated that didn’t like the Steelers’ joke. He insulted their team, saying they suck. Reigns is a fan of the San Francisco 49ers, which explains why he doesn’t care for the Steelers or the Browns. However, it seems like The Tribal Chief isn’t looking to make friends with Steelers fans.

DRAFT BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES

Next year, the NFL draft will come to Pittsburgh. It’s an exciting achievement that should be good for the whole city. That includes many local businesses. It looks like the NFL is trying to support these Pittsburgh businesses.

In an article by Chilekasi Adele on CBS News, it’s revealed that the NFL is trying to recruit Pittsburgh businesses to help get them involved in next year’s draft. According to the article, the NFL spent $12.1 million on local minority-owned business in last year’s draft. That would be a nice boost for Pittsburgh. Hopefully, many Pittsburgh businesses can get involved.

JOHNSON HAPPY TO HAVE RANDLE EL

The Steelers have a rich history at the wide receiver position. Antwaan Randle El might not be the most accomplished, but he did help Pittsburgh win a Super Bowl. His NFL journey didn’t end with his playing days, though. Randle El has been coaching since 2019. This year, he’ll be with a new team in the Chicago Bears. It sounds like new Bears head coach Ben Johnson is happy to have him.

On ESPN1000Chicago’s YouTube channel, Johnson was asked which coaches he couldn’t believe he added to his staff. His answer on offense was Randle El, explaining that he thought Randle El would stick with the Detroit Lions. However, he seems very glad to have Randle El as his assistant head coach and wide receivers coach.