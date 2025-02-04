Depot After Dark: Ravens OC Extension, Former Steelers Coach Stays In Seattle, Former Steeler’s New Chapter

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Feb. 3.

RAVENS OC EXTENSION

The Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens once in 2024 but failed to capture the AFC North crown. The Ravens had a strong finish to the season, led by MVP-favorite Lamar Jackson. Part of what’s made Jackson so incredible is Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Monken was hired in 2023, and it looks like he’s locked in with the Ravens.

As the Ravens stated on their Twitter, they’ve signed Monken to a contract extension. It’s unclear how many years the extension is for, but it does reaffirm the Ravens’ commitment to Monken. He makes the Ravens better, so this is unfortunate news for the Steelers.

OC Todd Monken has signed a contract extension to stay in Baltimore! pic.twitter.com/ybyZQ1YJmM — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 3, 2025

FORMER STEELERS COACH STAYS IN SEATTLE

Despite a disappointing end to the season, the Steelers’ coaching staff hasn’t undergone many changes. They could still make some moves, though. They’ve gone through multiple coaches over the last few years. One of those was Frisman Jackson, the Steelers’ wide receivers coach in 2022 and 2023. Jackson and the Steelers parted ways after 2023, but he’s got some job stability right now.

In 2024, Jackson joined the Seattle Seahawks as their receivers coach. The Seahawks recently hired a new offensive coordinator, so it wouldn’t have been surprising to see Jackson lose his job. However, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Seahawks are retaining Jackson. It’s nice to see him not on the job market again.

Andrew Janocko to Seattle as QB coach confirmed, per source. Janocko was with new Seahawks OC Klint Kubrick in New Orleans. Also, Seattle WR coach Frisman Jackson will be retained, per source. Some familiarity in the passing game with Jaxon Smith-Njigba coming off 100 catches — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 3, 2025

FORMER STEELER’S NEW CHAPTER

Former NFL offensive lineman and Pittsburgh native Chukky Okobi lived out a dream when he played for the Steelers from 2001 to 2006. He even won a Super Bowl with his hometown team. However, he’s been out of football since 2008. It looks like he’s moved on to the next chapter of his life, though.

On his YouTube channel, Okobi explained how he started his own financial advisory company. It can be tough for some players to move on after football, but it seems like Okobi is transitioning well. He was a valuable depth piece for years, and it’s good to see him working on something new.