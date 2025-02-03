Depot After Dark: Heyward Playing Cards, Punxsutawney Polamalu, Most Famous Fans

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Feb. 2.

Cameron Heyward Passing Time On Sideline At Pro Bowl

The 2025 Pro Bowl games continued today, with the main event of the flag football game between the AFC and NFC being held today. The Steelers had plenty of representation at the Pro Bowl, with QB Russell Wilson, OG Isaac Seumalo, DL Cameron Heyward, LB Patrick Queen, K Chris Boswell and special teamer Miles Killebrew all in Orlando representing the Steelers. The game itself went in favor of the NFC, who won 76-63, but Heyward had some fun playing cards on the sideline. Wilson also threw four touchdown passes and Fitzpatrick had an interception on a conversion attempt and also added a pick-six.

Groundhog Day Throwback

This morning, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, meaning six more weeks of winter. With February 2 being groundhog day, it’s an annual tradition even if Phil’s accuracy of calling for more or less winter based off his shadow has been up for debate. But it’s a good time to recall one of the best ads ever, where instead of Punxsutawney Phil, it was Punxsutawney Polamalu who came out to see his shadow in an advertisement for NFL Full Contact.

Polamalu has a laundry list of advertisements under his belt, most notably his appearance in Head and Shoulders ads, but this one is up there for his best work. It’s a timely day to bring it back out, and hopefully Phil is wrong and we won’t have six more weeks of cold and snow.

CBS Lists Most Famous Fans

CBS Sports put out a list of the most famous fans for each NFL franchise, and for the Steelers they selected Snoop Dogg, Seth Meyers and the late Arnold Palmer. For such a historic franchise, there are a lot of Steelers fans out there, and while Snoop Dogg may be their most prominent celebrity fan, and while it’s hard to narrow a list down, it was a little surprising to not see Brett Michaels on the list. Michaels attended training camp at Saint Vincent College last season, but he didn’t make the cut for CBS.

You’ll be shocked to learn that Taylor Swift was on the list for the Kansas City Chiefs. For the Cleveland Browns, Condoleezza Rice made the list. She’s probably better suited as a fan than as Cleveland’s head coach.