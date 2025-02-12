Depot After Dark: Panthers Sign Former Steelers Kicker, Anniversary Of Stadium Destruction, Youth Football Camp

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Feb. 11.

PANTHERS SIGN FORMER STEELERS KICKER

Chris Boswell has been one of the best kickers in the league for years. He’s given the Steelers consistency at a key position. However, Matthew Wright has had a few stints with the team in training camp, giving Boswell some rest. Wright has had an interesting career, bouncing around the league with several teams. It looks like he should be back in the NFL in 2025.

According to the team’s Twitter, the Carolina Panthers have signed Wright. This marks the third time he’s joined the Panthers. He was with them twice in 2023, and now he’s back. We’ll see if he sticks with them once the season starts.

Panthers sign kicker Matthew Wrighthttps://t.co/ygEZuThvSL — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) February 11, 2025

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

ANNIVERSARY OF STADIUM DESTRUCTION

Today, the Steelers call Acrisure Stadium home. It used to be called Heinz Field, but the name changed a few years ago. However, before that, they played in Three Rivers Stadium. Three Rivers became their home when they began to turn things around in the 1970s. It held a lot of history, but unfortunately, the Steelers moved on from it after the 2000 season.

Actually, today is the anniversary of Three Rivers Stadium being destroyed. 24 years ago today, it imploded, and there’s an interesting, if somewhat sad, video showing that destruction. Although it’s gone, fans will always have the memories of its duration as the home of the Steelers.

24 years ago today on February 11, 2001, Three Rivers Stadium was imploded on the North Shore in Pittsburgh #Steelers #Pirates #NFL pic.twitter.com/NjG8a8sInB — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) February 11, 2025

YOUTH FOOTBALL CAMP

Although the Steelers’ season is over, the team still has several events scheduled in the offseason. Although some are more professional, like the draft, other activities are planned to help the community. There’s one in the summer that may interest kids who love football.

According to Steelers Youth Football on Twitter, the team has several summer camps scheduled for children. The camps include boys and girls, and it sounds like fans could potentially take some prizes home as well. The event seems like a ton of fun for young fans, though.