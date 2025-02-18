Depot After Dark: Most Combine Invites Per School, HOF Remembers Nunn, Patriots CB Enjoyed Meeting Tomlin

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.
Your Depot After Dark for Feb. 17.
MOST COMBINE INVITES PER SCHOOL
The NFL season is over, and we’re still a while away from the draft, but there are still several activities lined up between now and then. One of the next big events will be the NFL Scouting Combine. There, teams will get a great close-up look at a good deal of these prospects. The list of players invited was recently released, and it looks like most of them are from big schools.
On Twitter, analyst Eric Edholm broke down the schools with the most players invited to the Combine. Ohio State has the most representatives at 15, with Texas and Georgia right behind them with 14. Considering that Ohio State won the NCAA championship this year, it isn’t surprising that they lead the bunch. Perhaps the Steelers will land one of those former Ohio State Buckeyes.
HOF REMEMBERS NUNN
Bill Nunn is one of the most important figures in Steelers history. He was one of the biggest reasons why they were so successful in the 1970s. Nunn helped the Steelers draft several phenomenal talents from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Black History Month is a great time to remember Nunn’s exploits.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame took to Twitter to put a spotlight on Nunn’s excellence. Nunn was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2014, but his memory lives on. The Steelers wouldn’t be where they are today without Nunn.
PATRIOTS CB ENJOYED MEETING TOMLIN
In 2023, the Steelers traded up in the first round to select Broderick Jones. While that selection hasn’t quite panned out yet, Jones still has time to live up to his draft spot. The team they made that trade with was the New England Patriots, who selected corner Christian Gonzalez. It sounds like Gonzalez wouldn’t have minded ending up in Pittsburgh, either.
Appearing recently on FratRules Podcast, Gonzalez made a quick mention that he enjoyed meeting Mike Tomlin during the pre-draft process. Gonzalez was named a Second-team All-Pro last year, looking to blossom into one of the best corners in the league. We’ll see if the Steelers end up regretting passing on Gonzalez.