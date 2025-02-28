Depot After Dark: Morris Jokes About Tomlin, Austin Visits Memphis, Steelers Favorite To Land Fields

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Feb. 27.

MORRIS JOKES ABOUT TOMLIN

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris and Mike Tomlin have been friends for years. They worked together as part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ coaching staff in the 2000s, and they’ve been close ever since. This past year, Tomlin’s Steelers beat Morris’ Falcons in Week 1. It doesn’t seem like there’s any bad blood, though, with Morris recently joking about Tomlin.

In a video posted by CBS Sports on YouTube, Morris is asked which NFL head coach is the best at sweet-talking referees. His answer was Tomlin. Obviously, Morris was having some fun, joking about the way Tomlin talks. It’s a funny answer, and one that surely didn’t feel true many times last year. The Steelers were on the wrong end of multiple bad calls.

AUSTIN VISITS MEMPHIS

Calvin Austin III had a nice year for the Steelers in 2024. Besides George Pickens, he was their only other receiver with over 500 receiving yards. The Steelers needed someone to step up, and while Austin didn’t necessarily break out, he did step up. That’s a good sign for Austin, who hadn’t done much in his first two seasons coming out of the University of Memphis. It looks like he’s back revisiting his roots.

On his Twitter, Austin posted some pictures showing that he went to visit his alma mater. Austin was a productive player at Memphis, and it was probably nice for him to get to visit.

STEELERS STILL FAVORITE TO LAND FIELDS

Last year, the Steelers shocked many people when they traded for Justin Fields. He ended up starting for the first six games, playing decently well. Now, he’s scheduled to be a free agent again. It sounds like the Steelers will try to re-sign him, though.

BetUS still has the Steelers listed as the favorites to land Fields. The New York Jets are the only other team with decent odds to sign him. There was a rumor that the Jets could target Fields, so the Steelers could have some competition for him. We’ll see if they manage to get a deal done to keep Fields.