Depot After Dark: Keisel Campaigns For Ward, Hill Commits To Dolphins, Amazing Watt Art

KEISEL CAMPAIGNS FOR WARD

The 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class was announced recently, and unfortunately, it didn’t include any Steelers. Hines Ward and James Harrison made it far in the process, but they weren’t finalists. Now, with the rules changed, it looks less likely that they’ll ever be inducted. Despite that, Brett Keisel is still vehemently supporting Ward.

Keisel took to Twitter to reaffirm his belief that Ward should be in the Hall of Fame. It’s nice to see Keisel in Ward’s corner, but he might be fighting a losing battle. The logjam at wide receiver was already an issue, and these new rules won’t help. Ward had a phenomenal career, but he might never be inducted into Canton.

Hines Ward should be in HOF! @ProFootballHOF — Brett Keisel (@bkeisel99) February 7, 2025

HILL COMMITS TO DOLPHINS

When the NFL season ended, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill made it clear that he wanted a change of scenery. He seemed upset with the team’s inability to win. Hill’s time in Miami looked to be coming to a close, and with the Steelers playing the Dolphins in 2025, it’s news worth following. Now, there’s an important update in the Hill saga.

Appearing Friday on Up and Adams with Kay Adams, Hill apologized to his teammates and coaches. He seemed seriously apologetic for how he handled that situation. Adams even asked him if he wanted to stay with the Dolphins, and Hill said yes. When the Steelers face the Dolphins, it seems more likely now that Hill will still be on the team.

AMAZING WATT ART

The Steelers are officially scheduled to play in Ireland in 2025. They played in the country in 1997, but that was only a preseason game. They’ll get to play in an actual game there now. In anticipation for the game, an artist created a magnificent piece of art featuring T.J. Watt.

As NFL UK and Ireland shared on Twitter, artist Jayce Hall created an incredible drawing of Watt. The piece uses words “NFL Dublin Game” to create Watt’s shape. The finished product is beautiful, and Hall should be proud of it.