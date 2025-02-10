Depot After Dark: International Super Bowl, Bradshaw Defends GOAT List, Replay Assist Expansion

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Feb. 9.

INTERNATIONAL SUPER BOWL

The NFL has been rapidly expanding its global footprint with games being played in Berlin, Madrid and Dublin for the first time next season and plans to play in Australia for the first time in 2026. Eventually, every team will play an international game every year as a part of the NFL’s plans to increase global exposure to the sport.

Could that mean a Super Bowl game being played internationally at some point? According to NFL Network’s Judy Battista, it isn’t totally out of the question, though it would be linked to international expansion and actually having an NFL team overseas somewhere. At this time, there are no talks about that, but the NFL isn’t closed off to the future possibility, via Ian Rapoport on X.

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay with @MikeGarafolo, @TomPelissero and @judybattista: An international Super Bowl? #Chiefs TE Travis Kelce could be playing his final game; On the #Vikings QB plans…; #Ravens and RB Derrick Henry set to start extension talks. pic.twitter.com/2yL2FvRjHp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 9, 2025

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

BRADSHAW DEFENDS GOAT LIST

Terry Bradshaw spoke to the media on radio row at the FOX Sports availability and was asked who is the GOAT of the quarterback position.

Per usual, Bradshaw brought up the difference in eras and how today’s players couldn’t have held up in the rough-and-tumble era that he played in. That being said, he defended Tom Brady as the undisputed GOAT, regardless of what Patrick Mahomes is currently doing.

“I’m not a big best-ever [guy],” Bradshaw said while comparing eras. “Except for Tom [Brady]. It’s all about championships. If you’ve got the rings, Jack, rings reign [supreme].”

Here is his full response from Across The Pod on YouTube.

REPLAY ASSIST EXPANSION

The NFL introduced replay assist in 2021 and have slowly upped its capabilities ever since. It leads to a lot of frustration among fans in the know. They can change the spot of the ball or pick up penalty flags, and sometimes this happens without a great explanation in real time. It’s designed to speed up the flow of the game while increasing accuracy, but the scope and limitations have left many confused. They are apparently weighing the facemask penalty as an addition to its capabilities.

This would be discussed and voted on by the competition committee, of which Mike Tomlin is a part of.