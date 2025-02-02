Depot After Dark: Holmes SB Catch, Fox Sports’ Steelers Goof, Belichick Suggests Lombardi Changes To Brady Trophy

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Feb. 1.

Holmes Super Bowl Catch

On this day 16 years ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers won their last Super Bowl. It was capped off by WR Santonio Holmes’ incredible catch on an equally incredible throw by QB Ben Roethlisberger in the right corner of the end zone to beat the Arizona Cardinals 27-23 in Super Bowl XLIII.

16 years ago today: TD pass from Ben Roethlisberger to Santonio Holmes in Super Bowl XLIII between the Cardinals and the Steelers. That's how you be great! #Steelers #NFL @_BigBen7 @ToneTime10

pic.twitter.com/QIVlPjsnAA — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) February 1, 2025

It remains one of the most exciting Super Bowls in NFL history, featuring Roethlisberger’s drive and touchdown and James Harrison’s 100-yard pick-six.

Fox Sports’ Goofs Up

Credit to our Joe Cammarota for spotting this error on the Fox Sports’ Steelers page. On the landing page is a poll asking which NFL franchise is the greatest with their number of Super Bowl wins listed below. The Steelers are short-changed, credited with just five Super Bowls instead of the six they actually have.

Perhaps some salty Cardinals’ fans who still don’t think Holmes got both feet inbounds.

Kordell Stewart – QB Challenge

Some more nostalgia for you. With the Pro Bowl Games finishing this weekend, a look back at the origins of these modern-day events. Here’s QB Kordell Stewart launching a pass 73 yards in an arm-strength event in 1998.

Today’s events just don’t capture the spirit of those moments.

While Stewart’s throw was impressive, it wasn’t close to the record at this event. That record is held by Vinny Testeverde, who hit 80 yards during this challenge in 1988.

Rename The Lombardi?

Bill Belichick thinks the NFL should consider changing the name of its biggest prize. Appearing on the Let’s Go podcast earlier this week, he floated the idea of switching the name from the Lombardi Trophy, named after iconic head coach Vince Lombardi, to his former QB Tom Brady.

“Maybe they should name it the Brady Trophy,” Belichick said via ESPN. “He won seven of them.”

Perhaps only Patrick Mahomes will ever challenge Brady’s record of seven Super Bowls. Belichick’s idea is doubtful to gain traction with anyone, and certainly not the NFL, who seems intent on keeping the name as-is.

The Chiefs and Eagles will play for the Lombardi – not the Brady – next weekend.