Depot After Dark: Holcomb Working Out, Rookie OL Pressure Rates, Former Scout Never Had A Contract

HOLCOMB WORKING OUT

In 2023, Cole Holcomb looked like a solid addition to the Steelers. He was helping to shore up their linebacker position after it was a weakness for a few years. Unfortunately, he suffered a season-ending knee injury before the season ended. That forced him to miss the entire 2024 season. It looks like he’s still working hard to get back on the field, though.

On his Instagram, Holcomb posted a picture showing him working out on a football field. Hopefully, that means he’s finally almost completely healthy. He was a good player, and he would help bolster the Steelers’ linebacker depth.

Former Trainer Honored

Former long-time Pittsburgh Steelers trainer John Norwig will be honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He’ll be part of the Hall’s “Awards of Excellence” for 2025, joining former Steelers’ contributors like former PR Director Joe Gordon, equipment manager Tony Parisi, and RB Dick Hoak.

Norwig served as the Steelers’ trainer for 32 years. A die-hard Steelers’ fan who wasn’t afraid to show it on the field, he was highly respected around the league. Norwig will be invited to Enshrinement Week when the 2025 class is officially inducted this summer.

In addition to the Hall, Norwig was recently inducted into the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS) along with Ed Block (who has an NFL award named after him) and Pepper Burruss.

ROOKIE OL PRESSURE RATES

The Steelers dealt with a number of injuries along their offensive line in 2024. They lost multiple players, both starters and depth pieces, to season-ending injuries. Thankfully, some of their younger players stepped up. As rookies, Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick played key roles in the team’s success.

According to The 33rd Team on Twitter, both rookies recorded excellent pressure rates allowed last year. Among all rookie offensive lineman, Frazier was the best, allowing a pressure rate of 2.3 percent. McCormick was no slouch either, posting a number of 4.2 percent, which ranked as seventh best. Both players are building blocks for the Steelers going forward, and hopefully they’re even better in 2025.

FORMER SCOUT NEVER HAD A CONTRACT

Mark Gorscak was a scout for the Steelers for 28 years. Starting with the team in 1995, he was a member of their personnel department until retiring from the position in 2023. Recently, he revealed a surprising detail about his career.

On his Twitter, Gorscak explained how he never signed a contract in his 56 years of working in football. That sounds almost impossible. Despite never being locked into a job, Gorscak did good enough work to always keep his position. It goes to show just how great he was. Gorscak always bet on himself, and it paid off.