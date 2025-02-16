Depot After Dark: Herbig’s 2nd Camp, Valentine’s Day Cards, Rodgers Playing In 2025?

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Feb. 15.

Herbig’s Second Camp

Nick and Nate Herbig are gearing up for their second annual football camp held in their home state of Hawaii later this year. As shared on Nick’s Instagram story, the HerbieGives event is slated to take place March 7-8.

The Herbig brothers have been supportive of their community for years, especially after fires ravaged Maui in 2023. These events often bring other NFL players like QB Marcus Mariota. Last year, teammates NT Keeanu Benton and CB Joey Porter Jr. also attended. It’s a great gesture from everyone involved.

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Valentine’s Days Card

It’s a day late but the Valentine’s Day cards sent out by the Steelers’ Twitter/X account is worth sharing. If you’re into everything goofy and cheesy.

For that special Valentine 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/h3bAAggfQO — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 14, 2025

Hopefully there’s no love lost with the way Pittsburgh ended the season. They’ll try to recapture fan’s hearts with a better 2025 outcome.

Rodgers Playing In 2025?

Though Aaron Rodgers hasn’t officially declared his 2025 playing status, signs point to him attempting to play at least one more season. According to the New York Post, Rodgers “pleaded” with the New York Jets to bring him back in 2025 under the new regime led by head coach Aaron Glenn.

Per the NYP via Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

“Steve Helling and Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post report that Rodgers “pleaded” with the Jets to keep him, and that in the final conversations with the team’s new regime “aggressively urged” the franchise to give him another year, or even two.

In the end he reportedly accepted the decision “like a man going to the gallows.”

Granted, the report sounds a little over-the-top and probably should be taken with a grain of salt. This isn’t exactly Adam Schefter sharing the news. But even if the sentiment is correct, that Rodgers wanted to return in 2025, it means he’s looking to play at least one more year. With the Jets officially cutting ties, we’ll see if any other team gives him that chance. Pittsburgh has been mentioned more than any other club though it still doesn’t make sense to bring him in.