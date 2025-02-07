Depot After Dark: Harrison And Batch Answer Trivia, Frazier Supports WVU, Rooney On Bears Owner Passing

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Feb. 6.

HARRISON AND BATCH ANSWER TRIVIA

James Harrison and Charlie Batch were two key pieces for the Steelers during the 2000s. Harrison was one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, striking fear in the heart of opponents. In comparison, Batch was a reliable backup quarterback, giving the Steelers a stable option if Ben Roethlisberger was unavailable. Recently, they went head-to-head in a Family Feud-style trivia game.

Covers on Twitter posted a video of Harrison and Batch answering a few fun trivia questions. They gave a few similar answers, but it’s still a funny contest. Harrison in particular gives a humorous answer when asked which quarterback he thinks has the strongest arm in the league right now.

FRAZIER SUPPORTS WVU

Zach Frazier had a fantastic rookie season for the Steelers. He was thrust into the role due to injury, but he never looked out of place. Frazier had a ton of talent coming out of West Virigina University last year, likely only falling to the second round due to positional value and an injury he suffered during his final collegiate season. It looks like he’s still supporting his alma mater.

As reporter Macon Rollans shared on Twitter, Frazier recently traveled back to his high school watch the school’s center, Trevor Bigelow, sign his contract to play at WVU. Bigelow is following in Frazier’s footsteps, and it’s cool that Frazier was there to see him finalize that decision. Maybe Bigelow will also become a Steeler one day.

Current Steelers Center, former WVU and Fairmont Senior center, Zach Frazier, made the trip to Fairmont Senior to watch the next Mountaineer center, Trevor Bigelow, put pen to paper to follow in his footsteps. @12SportsZone @GoldAndBlueNtn @steelers pic.twitter.com/wWtVvfQRa9 — Macon Rollans (@MaconRollansTV) February 5, 2025

ROONEY ON BEARS OWNER PASSING

Unfortunately, Chicago Bears owner Virginia McCaskey has passed away. McCaskey has been the team’s owner since 1983, being the longest-tenured owner since 2019. She was 102, seeing many different versions of the Bears over the years. Art Rooney II recently released a statement on McCaskey’s passing.

Rooney extends his sympathies on the behalf of the entire Steelers organization. It’s a sweet gesture, and hopefully McCaskey’s family is getting a chance to grieve. She did a fantastic job leading the Bears for years, including overseeing their sole Super Bowl victory. Hopefully, they perform well in 2025 to honor her.