Depot After Dark: Freiermuth Working Out, Heyward Football Camp, Herbig Brothers And Benton Together

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Feb. 26.

FREIERMUTH WORKING OUT

Last year, Pat Freiermuth was awarded a contract extension for his work with the Steelers. He had a fine year, leading the team in receiving touchdowns. Freiermuth was still a solid player, although things could’ve been better. It looks like he’s working hard to ensure he’s ready for next year.

On vinny_talluto’s Instagram, Freiermuth can be seen working out in a gym. The offseason is still only just beginning, but Freiermuth isn’t letting that stop him. Some players might take it easy after getting such a big payday, but not Freiermuth. He’s still doing his best to be even better in 2025.

HEYWARD FOOTBALL CAMP

Even in his 14th season, Cam Heyward was still one of the Steelers’ best players. He was a First-team All-Pro, helping build his case to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day. However, for all he does on the field, Heyward might be an even better person off of it. He’s been named Walter Payton Man of the Year, showing what a shining example he is in the community. That isn’t slowing down at all, either.

On his Instagram, Heyward revealed the dates for his youth football camp this year. The event will be held on May 17 and welcome children of various ages. It’s another way Heyward is trying to make Pittsburgh a better place. He’s a role model that any player should aspire to be.

HERBIG BROTHERS AND BENTON TOGETHER

In the past few years, the Steelers have added several players from the University of Wisconsin, including T.J. Watt, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Nick Herbig, and Keeanu Benton. Many of those players are serious contributors, which might be why the Steelers keep going back to that well. Most of them share a close bond, too.

Nate Herbig posted a picture on his Instagram showing that he was hanging out with his brother and Benton as they worked out. While Herbig didn’t go to Wisconsin, with his brother as his teammate, he’s still close with that group of players. Unfortunately, he suffered a season-ending injury in training camp last year. It’s unclear if he’s working out with his brother and Benton, but hopefully, he’s healthy enough to participate.