Depot After Dark: Former Steelers RB Passed Away, Benton New Ink, Bishop Working Out At WVU

FORMER STEELERS RB PASSED AWAY
Don McCall Sr. might not be the most recognizable name to Steelers fans, but he was a member of the team in 1969. Long before Jerome Bettis, McCall was the Steelers running back wearing 36. He entered the NFL in 1967, playing for the New Orleans Saints in their inaugural season. He was also with them in 1968 before being traded to the Steelers. He returned to the Saints in 1970, the last year of his career.
Unfortunately, according to The Williamson Source, it seems McCall passed away last month. He was 80 years old and lived a full life. McCall is survived by his wife, son, and other close friends and family. He was part of NFL history, being one of the first Saints. However, he was also a Steeler. It’s sad to hear that his life is over, and hopefully, his loved ones can find peace with his passing.
BENTON NEW INK
Keeanu Benton had a solid rookie season in 2023 but didn’t necessarily break out in 2024. He’s still a building block for the Steelers’ defense in the future, though. At this point in the offseason, players have some time to themselves, and it seems Benton got some fun new tattoos.
As seen by the tattoo artist lakimiitatoo on Instagram, Benton got a massive tattoo on his back. It looks incredibly detailed, and hopefully, Benton likes the finished product.
BISHOP WORKING OUT AT WVU
Beanie Bishop Jr. was thrust into the starting slot corner role last season and had his fair share of ups and downs. However, considering he was an undrafted rookie, it was normal for him to deal with some growing pains. Bishop made several splash plays, though, so there’s hope he can develop going into the 2025 season. He’s still working hard during the offseason.
West Virginia University took to their Instagram to show that Bishop is working out at their facility. That’s his alma mater, so it makes sense that he’d get some work there. Bishop played significant time with the Steelers last year, but his spot is not secure. Getting extra work in now should pay off later in the year.