Depot After Dark: Former Steelers Coach Stays With Lions, Ravens Add To Staff, Giants QB Likes Steelers Uniforms

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Feb. 13.

FORMER STEELERS COACH STAYS WITH LIONS

Scottie Montgomery began his coaching career quite some time ago, starting with the Steelers in 2010. He was their wide receivers coach until 2012. After that, he spent some time coaching in college. He came back to the NFL in 2021, joining the Indianapolis Colts as their running backs coach. Since 2023, he’s been with the Detroit Lions, and it seems like he’s staying there.

The Lions’ coaching staff has undergone a ton of changes this offseason, but it doesn’t seem like Montgomery is going anywhere. Insider Albert Breer announced on Twitter that Montgomery will transition from coaching running backs to wide receivers in 2025. His role is changing, but it’s nothing he’s new to. We’ll see if Montgomery continues to climb the ranks.

Lions ass’t head coach Scottie Montgomery will transition to coaching wide receivers in 2025, per source. Montgomery is viewed as having HC potential around the NFL and remains a key part of Dan Campbell’s staff moving forward. He interviewed for the Cowboys OC job. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 13, 2025

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

RAVENS ADD TO STAFF

After looking like one of the best teams in the NFL, the Baltimore Ravens fell short of the Super Bowl in 2024. They aren’t staying idle this offseason, though. While free agency hasn’t begun yet, the Ravens are still working hard to add to their coaching staff. They’ve just added one more coach.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero on Twitter, the Ravens have hired Donald D’Alesio as their defensive backs coach. D’Alesio has spent the past four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, being their safeties coach for most of that time. D’Alesio is a young coach, and he’ll have an opportunity to add to his resumé with the Ravens.

The #Ravens are hiring Donald D’Alesio as their defensive backs coach, per source. D’Alesio spent the past four seasons with the #Chiefs and is still only 33. A bright young coach. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 13, 2025

GIANTS QB LIKES STEELERS UNIFORM

The Steelers haven’t undergone many uniform changes throughout their history. They’ve mostly been the same for decades, only going through a few minor changes. They do have several unique alternate uniforms, though. New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito even believes the Steelers have the best uniform in the NFL, although they haven’t worn it in a while.

In a video posted on Bleacher Report’s YouTube channel, several players were asked what they think the best uniform in the league is. DeVito’s answer was the Steelers 75th anniversary uniforms. The Steelers wore them from 2007 to 20011. They were the uniforms that had an alternate yellow helmet, and they certainly were slick. Perhaps they’ll even make a comeback soon.