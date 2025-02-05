Depot After Dark: Fields Visits High School, Parker Football Camp, McCormick Jersey Added To Display

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Feb. 4.

FIELDS VISITS HIGH SCHOOL

As of now, Justin Fields is a free agent, but it seems like he could return to the Steelers. While his 2024 season wasn’t amazing, he did help contribute to winning football. For his efforts, he could be in line to be a starter in 2025. It looks like he’s continuing to work hard, too.

Fields recently returned to Harrison High School, his alma mater, according to the school’s head strength coach, Matt Dickmann, on Twitter. It seems like Fields was getting some work in while visiting his home. Fields is working hard in anticipation of his stint in free agency.

Great seeing former Hoya football players Mario Nunez and Justin Fields at the field this morning getting in some work! pic.twitter.com/W3rqejkNaz — Matt Dickmann (@coachdickmann) February 4, 2025

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

PARKER FOOTBALL CAMP

Willie Parker might be among the most underrated stars in the Steelers’ history. Parker played with the team from 2004 to 2009, and he was known for his unbelievable speed. His efforts in Super Bowl 40 were incredible, marked by a remarkable 75-yard touchdown run. He isn’t going to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but he’s important to the Steelers. Even though he isn’t playing, he’s not done with football.

As seen on SI Football Camps’ Twitter, Parker will host a football camp in North Carolina this summer. It looks like enrollment is almost full, with the deadline being a few weeks away. It’s awesome to see Parker giving back to people and providing an avenue to teach the next generation.

Continuing with the Super Bowl theme, today we highlight 2-time Champion running back Willie Parker! “Fast” Willie Parker was a huge part of the Steelers Championships in 2006 & 2009! He’ll be headlining our camps in Pittsburgh this month and in North Carolina in June! Learn more… pic.twitter.com/8AXXTR8f1M — SI Football Camps (@sifootballcamps) February 4, 2025

MCCORMICK JERSEY ADDED TO DISPLAY

Drafted in the fourth round of the 2024 draft, Mason McCormick performed well last year for the Steelers. Injuries thrust him into the starting role, and he didn’t look overmatched. Coming from South Dakota, McCormick is doing well for himself. Now, his efforts are being recognized.

McCormick’s jersey is being added to the South Dakota High School Activities Association’s Prep to Pro Display, according to Dan Swartos, executive director of the organization. It’s a nice gesture, and McCormick joins other NFL players like Adam Vinatieri in the display. Hopefully, he continues to add to his legacy and build the prestige of having his jersey on display.