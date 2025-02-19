Depot After Dark: Elliott And Rodgers Together, Bengals Extend Punter, Steelers Met With Washington WR

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Feb. 18.

ELLIOTT AND RODGERS TOGETHER

Not too long ago, DeShon Elliott made a comment that seemed to indicate that he does not want Aaron Rodgers to join the Steelers. While it felt like that might make things awkward between Elliott and Rodgers, it doesn’t seem like that’s necessarily true.

Proactive Sports Performance recently posted a picture to their Instagram of Elliott and Rodgers together. The photo seems recent, and the caption pokes some fun at Elliott’s previous comments. While it’s unclear if the two are working out together or just happened to be at the facility at the same time, it doesn’t seem like they despise each other. Maybe it’s just all in good fun.

BENGALS EXTEND PUNTER

The Cincinnati Bengals have many tough decisions to make this offseason. It seems like they’re going to put the franchise tag on Tee Higgins, but they still need to complete extensions with Trey Hendrickson and Ja’Marr Chase. However, they’ve gotten one smaller deal done.

On their Twitter account, the Bengals announced that they’ve signed punter Ryan Rehkow to a two-year extension. Rehkow joined the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2024 and had an impressive rookie season. It isn’t the deal Bengals fans wanted to hear announced, but it does keep a core part of their special teams in Cincinnati.

We have signed P Ryan Rehkow to a two-year contract extension through the 2026 season. 📰: https://t.co/oVoqsxF64c pic.twitter.com/sE8scZUpQN — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 18, 2025

STEELERS MET WITH WASHINGTON WR

Although the NFL Scouting Combine is still a few weeks away, the Steelers have been meeting with prospects. They were busy at the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl. It looks like they recently had a meeting with another player.

According to Draft Network analyst Justin M on Twitter, the Steelers had a virtual meeting with University of Washington wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter. Hunter had a nice performance at the Tropical Bowl this year, and it seems like that intrigued the Steelers. We’ll see if he actually ends up in Pittsburgh.