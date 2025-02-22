Depot After Dark: Dubliners Try To Find Pittsburgh, Bengals Release DT, Ravens Coaching Additions

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Feb. 21.

DUBLINERS TRY TO FIND PITTSBURGH

In 2025, the Steelers will play in their first regular season game in Ireland. It should be an exciting occasion. They played in a preseason game in Ireland, but that was in 1997. The Steelers do have a strong connection to Ireland through the Rooney’s, though. Although the team will be there this year, it seems like the people of Ireland might not know too much about the city of Pittsburgh.

NFL UK and Ireland posted a video on their Twitter asking people of Dublin to point Pittsburgh out on a map. It was a difficult process for some people, with some funny guesses being included. It would be funny to see the reverse where people of Pittsburgh have to pick out Dublin on a map.

We asked Dubliners to locate Pittsburgh on a map of the United States 🇮🇪🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Pvc6hDzDbe — NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) February 20, 2025

BENGALS RELEASE DT

The Cincinnati Bengals had a disappointing 2024 season. Their offense was incredible, but their defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed. The Bengals moved on from their defensive coordinator, and now, it looks like they’re making more changes.

On Twitter, the Bengals announced that they’ve released defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins. A veteran who’s been in the league since 2016, Rankins joined the Bengals last offseason, signing a two-year deal. His stint with the team is over, though. We’ll see how much more the Bengals’ defense changes this offseason.

We have released DT Sheldon Rankins. Read more → https://t.co/XSGBzDMZmm — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 21, 2025

RAVENS COACHING ADDITIONS

After falling short of their goal to win a championship, the Baltimore Ravens are not sitting idle this offseason. Free agency hasn’t opened yet, but the Ravens have still made several additions to their coaching staff.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter took to Twitter to post a list of all the coaches that have joined the Ravens. That includes veteran coach Chuck Pagano, former Ravens player Anthony Levine Sr., and Pittsburgh-native Tyler Santucci, among others. It shows just how dedicated the Ravens are to winning. They aren’t afraid to spend money and add more minds to their staff. Perhaps it will pay off next season.