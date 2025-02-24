Depot After Dark: Burress Super Bowl Ring, Flag Football Clinic, Khan’s Combine Schedule

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Feb. 23.

Burress Super Bowl Ring

Former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Plaxico Burress’ Super Bowl ring is in the history books. It’s also no longer Burress’. As shared by Darren Rovell, Burress’ ring won with the New York Giants in their 17-14 Super Bowl XLII win over the previous undefeated New England Patriots sold for $280,600.

BREAKING: Plaxico Burress' Giants Super Bowl ring has just sold for $280,600 at @HeritageAuction. It is the highest ever paid for a Super Bowl player ring, beating out Lawrence Taylor's Giants ring from Super Bowl XXV ($230K). pic.twitter.com/VZeFb8pVJt — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 23, 2025

Burress caught two passes for 27 yards and one touchdown in the win, though it was David Tyree’s caught that stole the show.

Burress was Kevin Colbert’s first-ever draft pick, selected eighth overall by the Steelers in 2000. He played with Pittsburgh through the 2004 season before signing with the Giants in 2005.

Flag Football Clinic

Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers hosted a Flag Football Coaches Clinic at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, the team’s facility. The team’s Youth Football account shared snapshots of the event, well-attended by coaches in the area.

Today, we hosted a Flag Football Coaches Clinic at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex to further expand the game of flag football. Local coaches gained insight into rules, best practices, playbook strategies, and more! @NFLFLAG pic.twitter.com/R4onXSs0At — Steelers Youth Football (@SteelersYouthFB) February 23, 2025

The NFL has pushed to support flag football initiatives throughout the country and helped include it in the 2028 Summer Olympics held in Los Angeles. Pittsburgh is doing their part as flag football has grown in the region. Last September, high school girls’ flag football was officially sanctioned by the PIAA.

Khan Speaking Schedule

The NFL has released the 2025 Combine speaking schedule for head coaches and general managers. Pittsburgh Steelers GM Omar Khan will speak at 10 AM on Tuesday. As has become expected, Mike Tomlin will not speak and is one of the few head coaches who won’t make a public media appearance. But Tomlin is on the Competition Committee and often speaks during the Owner’s Meetings in March.

Here’s the entire schedule. Steelers Depot will have Jonathan Heitritter, Joe Clark, and Ross McCorkle attending the Combine.