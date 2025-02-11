Depot After Dark: Bradshaw Loved Black And Gold, Hunt’s New Profile Picture, Former Steelers RB To CFL

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Feb. 10.

BRADSHAW LOVED BLACK AND GOLD

Terry Bradshaw is known for playing in Pittsburgh, but he was born in Louisiana. However, some people might not know that Bradshaw spent much of his early childhood living in Iowa. There, he seems to have gotten a slight taste of what his future would hold.

In a video posted by cllctmedia on YouTube, Bradshaw was asked what the first football jersey he owned was. He revealed that he didn’t own any jerseys growing up, but he adored the University of Iowa’s jerseys as a child. Funnily enough, their colors are black and gold. Bradshaw wanted to wear those colors, and while he didn’t play for Iowa, he forged an incredible legacy wearing black and gold.

HUNT’S NEW PROFILE PICTURE

Brandon Hunt was a valuable part of the Steelers’ front office for multiple years. Spending two different stints with the team from 2005 to 2006 and 2009 to 2022, Hunt seemed primed to be the team’s next general manager after Kevin Colbert retired. However, the job instead went to Omar Khan. Hunt would leave the Steelers to join the Philadelphia Eagles, a move that seems to have worked out for him.

On his Twitter, Hunt posted a picture that is now his profile picture. It shows Hunt kissing the Eagles’ newly won Lombardi Trophy. He did some great work with the Steelers, but now, Hunt has won a championship with the Eagles. His hard work has paid off.

FORMER STEELERS RB TO CFL

Unfortunately, not everyone can make the NFL. Many players leave college and can’t stick with an NFL roster. That doesn’t mean they have to be done with football, though. There are other leagues available for players to join. Running back Daijun Edwards joined the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2024, but the team let him go before the season began. He isn’t done with football, though.

On Twitter, the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League announced they signed Edwards. The CFL might not be the NFL, but Edwards could improve his stock. His football dreams aren’t over yet. We’ll see where his journey goes from here.