Depot After Dark: Bettis At Penguins Game, Anniversary Of Super Bowl 40, Terry Bradshaw Day

BETTIS AT PENGUINS GAME

Jerome Bettis is one of the most iconic figures in the Steelers’ history. He lived up to his nickname, “The Bus,” crashing through opponents and being the team’s heart and soul. Bettis might not have started his career with the Steelers, but Pittsburgh certainly became a home for him. He was even supporting another Pittsburgh sports team recently.

Yesterday, Bettis appeared at the Pittsburgh Penguins game, as seen on the team’s Twitter. Unfortunately, the Penguins lost, but Bettis did get to see an exciting game. While it’s been a disappointing year for the Penguins, it’s nice to see Bettis still supporting them.

ANNIVERSARY OF SUPER BOWL 40

After the Steelers won four Super Bowls in the 1970s, they went on quite a long dry spell between championship victories. That fifth Super Bowl eluded the Steelers until the 2005 season. That year proved magical for the Steelers, as they made an improbable run to win a championship.

Today is the anniversary of the Steelers’ victory in Super Bowl 40. It was an incredible game, with Pittsburgh defeating the Seattle Seahawks 21-10. The victory helped solidify the Hall of Fame careers of many members of the organization, including Jerome Bettis and Bill Cowher.

On this day in 2006, we won Super Bowl XL. 📝: https://t.co/BhLGT7BXhP pic.twitter.com/zKrW39ocVx — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 5, 2025

TERRY BRADSHAW DAY

While the 1970s Steelers dynasty was known for its defense, it also had several spectacular players on offense. Terry Bradshaw was the quarterback of that group and a key part of the team’s championships. He might not have put up the numbers of some other Hall of Fame quarterbacks, but he was still one of the best players of his era. It looks like Bradshaw just received another honor.

As Greg Auman posted on Twitter, the city of New Orleans officially recognized today as Terry Bradshaw Day. The announcement comes 50 years after Bradshaw won his first Super Bowl in the city. Bradshaw is also a Louisiana native, which should make the honor even more special. It’s certainly well-deserved.