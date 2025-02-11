DeFabo: Steelers Retaining OL Coach Pat Meyer

Given the Steelers’ investments, OL coach Pat Meyer has faced great scrutiny over whether he is up to the task. The Steelers need to rebuild their offensive line, and they have three top-two picks who need nurturing. For those holding out hope for a change here, however, it sounds as though he is staying.

While no great surprise, the Steelers plan to retain Pat Meyer, Mike DeFabo wrote recently. In a mailbag, he noted that he feels the team should have moved on, “but the Steelers decided otherwise”. This is the first time a reporter has put in writing that Meyer is staying, so it’s worth addressing.

The Steelers first hired Pat Meyer in 2022 at the beginning of their offensive line makeover. That offseason, they signed James Daniels and Mason Cole in free agency. A year later, they signed Isaac Seumalo and drafted Broderick Jones. This past year, they drafted Troy Fautanu, Zach Frazier, and Mason McCormick.

Those last five names project as the Steelers’ starting lineup in 2025, with Jones at left tackle. Fautanu missed nearly all of his rookie season, so that will be a key development. And it should prove to be the ultimate test for the Steelers on Pat Meyer’s ability to run this unit.

A decade and a half ago, the Steelers were in a similar position as they are now under Meyer. They had young offensive line talent, but it wasn’t until they hired Mike Munchak that they had the right instructor to nurture the group. Under him, the Steelers also developed unheralded players like Matt Feiler and Alejandro Villanueva.

While Mason McCormick had a promising rookie season for Meyer, the Steelers taking a lineman in the fourth round is not exactly noticing a giant defensive tackle on the Eagles’ sideline during a preseason game. And McCormick still has a lot to prove.

To come to Meyer’s defense, of course, the Steelers’ offensive line faced considerable misfortune last year. Troy Fautanu missed not only most of his rookie season but most of the summer. His unavailability halted any thoughts of moving Broderick Jones to left tackle. Then they lost James Daniels for the season early on, forcing McCormick to start.

None of this proves that Pat Meyer can turn the Steelers’ clay into a sculpted masterpiece, of course. But he is under contract, and DeFabo says he will stay that way. But he sure has a golden opportunity to redeem himself if he can turn this line into what they can be.

After all, in terms of pedigree, this is about the most distinguished offensive line the Steelers have ever had. Not even Mike Munchak had what Pat Meyer has now. Two first-round picks, a second-round pick, a third-round pick, and a fourth-round pick. And Seumalo did make his first Pro Bowl this past season under Meyer. Even if it was as a 20th alternate or so.