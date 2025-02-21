Cris Carter: Veteran WR Keenan Allen Could Be ‘Right Voice’ For George Pickens

Throughout the offseason, the QB position has dominated the headlines regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers. Yet, that’s far from the only hole they need to plug. One of the weakest spots on their roster is the receiver position. They have one proven weapon in George Pickens, but even he has his own issues with consistency and maturity. Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter knows a thing or two about the position, and he has an idea as to how Pittsburgh can maximize Pickens’ immense physical ability.

“Keenan Allen, if he was in Pittsburgh, ’cause he’s a slot receiver now at this point in his career,” Carter said of the Chicago Bears veteran wideout who is a pending free agent, via Up and Adams. “He has really grown a lot. And he would understand [George] Pickens and be able to make a contribution to his growth and development. I do believe these receivers listen if they get the right voice. I do believe those receivers right there would be a good mix in Pittsburgh.”

If you followed the Steelers at any point during the 2024 season, you understand the context regarding Pickens. He has all of the talent in the world but has arguably made a bigger name for himself with his antics than his play. When he’s on, he’s on, but he’s been off more often than the Steelers would like.

Not that the organization is blameless. These types of conversations have been going on regarding George Pickens since he entered the league. The Steelers have made few efforts to bring a proven, talented veteran receiver into the building to act as a mentor. The Steelers can be frustrated with Pickens all they want, and rightly so, but they haven’t really provided him with any mentorship at his position.

Allen is an interesting name. He’s spent 12 years in the league, so his veteran presence could be beneficial for Pickens. And he can still play. Playing in the Chicago Bears’ offense last season was no easy task. Even with a rookie quarterback and a porous offensive line, Allen put up 744 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He’s going to be 33 years old next year, so the Steelers shouldn’t look at him as a bona fide second option. However, he’d be an excellent depth piece, and would represent an effort made by the organization to work with Pickens.

Pickens is going into the final year of his rookie contract, and it’s the most important one. It will determine his future with Pittsburgh and his price tag in free agency next year. Adding Keenan Allen could help the Steelers work toward a better future with their young receiver in a critical year.