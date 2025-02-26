Complete ‘Fail’ By Omar Khan If Russell Wilson Is Steelers’ QB, Says Analyst

If the Pittsburgh Steelers are beginning 2025 with the same quarterback who ended 2024, the front office has failed to move the franchise forward. Discussing the Steelers’ QB predicament Wednesday, former NFL player and current ESPN analyst Chris Canty made pointed comments about general manager Omar Khan should the team re-sign Russell Wilson.

“If Russell Wilson is on the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025, it is a fail by Omar Khan,” Canty said on Unsportsmanlike this morning. “And here’s what I mean by that. Russell Wilson forfeited the right to be the starting quarterback. To be QB1 unencumbered going into next season when the team lost five straight games at the end of last year, including embarrassment in the postseason against the division rival Baltimore Ravens…He showed you that he’s not good enough to get this team to where they wanna go.”

Speaking to reporters during several media stops Tuesday, Khan echoed Art Rooney II’s sentiment of “ideally” re-signing Justin Fields or Wilson. He praised the job both players did throughout the 2024 season, Fields starting and Wilson ending it, and said talks are occurring between the Steelers and both camps. However, he didn’t outline the criteria for how the team will choose one over the other. Whoever takes the first deal, whoever is cheapest, whoever the team truly feels is the better 2025 option? Khan didn’t say.

Running it back with Wilson would feel underwhelming. It’s hard to justify Wilson being the guy given the Steelers’ 2024 collapse. But Wilson also showed the best version of a Steelers offense in years, putting together strong drives and points midseason in wins over the New York Jets, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, and Cincinnati Bengals. He also helped beat the Baltimore Ravens in his first taste of the rivalry Week 11.

Instead of Wilson, Canty thinks the Steelers should swing for the fences.

“Go after Matt Stafford, the big fish, and then if you can’t land him, look to upgrade with a more physically talented young signal caller,” he said.

With external options thin and the odds of adding Matthew Stafford slim, the Steelers’ choices are limited. Fields might be the better option but there’s no magic wand to keep him on the roster short of using the franchise tag, which the team doesn’t seem apt to do. If Fields leaves for more money, a better opportunity, whatever the reason, that will leave only Wilson on the board. Adding competition would be wise though it’s hard to say in what form it would come. Another veteran? A Day 2 rookie? All good questions and answers that will be known over the next two months.