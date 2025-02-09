Chiefs Vs. Eagles Super Bowl LIX Open Discussion Thread

It’s almost time for Super Bowl LIX to get underway in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Caesars Superdome between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles and as promised, here is an open thread if you feel like discussing the game.

As the game goes on, the included Twitter/X feed will update with news and video highlights.

Personally, I have the Eagles beating the Chiefs 29-27. If you are up to it, feel free to post your final score prediction in the comments below prior to kickoff.

Super Bowl LIX Inactives:

Chiefs Inactives: OT Wanya Morris, OL C.J. Hanson, OT Ethan Driskell, DE Malik Herring, DE Joshua Uche, CB Steven Nelson, CB Keith Taylor

Eagles Inactives: QB Tanner McKee (3rd QB), DE Bryce Huff, CB Eli Ricks, S Lewis Cine, OL Darian Kinnard, G Trevor Keegan, WR Ainias Smith