Chad Johnson: Aaron Rodgers And Mike Tomlin Won’t Work: ‘It’s Not Happening’

The Pittsburgh Steelers need a quarterback for the 2025 season. Aaron Rodgers needs a new team, after the New York Jets informed him they’ll be looking elsewhere at the position this offseason. Naturally, since both the Steelers and Rodgers need an answer to their problems, some think a pairing between the two sides might lie in the future.

Spending a decade with the Cincinnati Bengals, Chad Johnson knows a thing or two about the Steelers and their head coach Mike Tomlin. To put it bluntly, Johnson doesn’t expect a partnership between Rodgers and Tomlin to ever actually happen.

“The Steelers, you can take that out the equation…It’s not happening,” Johnson said, via Nightcap on YouTube.

Johnson’s sentiment would ring true with reporting we’ve already seen from Steelers insiders. However, Pittsburgh is going to have to sign somebody this offseason. Since the season came to an end, we’ve seen a litany of rumors regarding both of their 2024 options, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. The idea of Wilson coming back has been especially murky. There have been various reports on his future in Pittsburgh, and through that, we’ve learned of some potential issues regarding him and offensive coordinator, Arthur Smith.

Wilson has also stated he wants to remain in Pittsburgh. Yet, Fields remains a strong option. He’s a decade younger and did have some good moments during his six-game stint this past season. Some are concerned about the overall ceiling of a team led by Fields, though.

So, there’s some worry with both Wilson and Fields. There’s also the possibility they could sign elsewhere in free agency. With that in mind, Rodgers potentially landing in Pittsburgh has remained a topic of discussion. More than anything else, Johnson thinks Rodgers and Tomlin simply wouldn’t mesh well together.

“What’s not going to happen, is you’re [Aaron Rodgers] not going to come in with the attitude that you have, in that organization with Mike Tomlin,” Johnson said. “That ain’t happening. Saying you’re not coming to mini-camp, not coming to training camp. Whatever it might be. Taking retreats and doing all that, saying some of the stuff you say through the media.”

At this point in his career, Rodgers has made himself a hot topic off the field. He’s been a successful quarterback for a long time. Still, Johnson doesn’t think that will give him any leeway in Pittsburgh. Rodgers’ latest stint in New York didn’t go swimmingly, either. Rodgers completed 63 percent of his passes, throwing for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, along with a 90.5 passer rating, 21st in the NFL. While losses shouldn’t be blamed solely on quarterbacks, the Jets did lose 12 games in 2024.

Nobody can predict how the quarterback carousel might play out. Despite how appealing it may look to some, Johnson points out a few reasons as to why Rodgers and Pittsburgh might not be a match made in heaven.