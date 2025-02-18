CBS Sports Proposes Steelers Trade Package For 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

With the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis just around the corner, and the start of the new league year on March 12 just beyond that, things are going to start picking up once again across the NFL landscape from a player movement perspective.

Specifically, that movement will center on the trade market, where GMs will all be in the same place for a week at the Scouting Combine, and could have to talk about potential trades. One player who could find himself on the move after requesting a trade at the end of the 2024 season is San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Samuel, 29, is coming off of a down 2024 season and was frustrated with his role, leading to his trade request. Last season, Samuel was targeted just 81 times and had 51 receptions for 670 yards and three TDs with another 136 yards and a TD on the ground.

He’s struggled to stay healthy since a dominant 2021 season, but he should have a market. That market could include the Pittsburgh Steelers, who were connected to him last summer in trade talks and still need a wide receiver to complement George Pickens.

For CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan, there is a trade package for the Steelers that could pry Samuel from the 49ers while satisfying San Francisco’s asking price. That would be a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft at No. 122 overall.

“It’s no secret the Steelers are in the market for a wide receiver. In fact, these two teams nearly executed a deal for Brandon Aiyuk last season, reportedly agreeing to the parameters of the trade before the receiver decided to say with San Francisco. While that deal didn’t work out, it showed that the two sides are quite comfortable negotiating, so why not pick the phone back up?” Sullivan writes regarding his trade proposal for Samuel between the Steelers and 49ers. “As for the fourth-round pick compensation, ESPN surmised that a Day 3 pick may be what Samuel ultimately fetches on the trade market. Getting a selection just outside the top 100 would be a solid return for San Francisco.

“However, the elephant in the room could be Samuel’s desire to ultimately go to Pittsburgh given the franchise’s current uncertainty at quarterback with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields set to hit free agency.”

The Steelers have been in the market for a receiver since last offseason after trading Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers for cornerback Donte Jackson. The Steelers pursued a trade for Aiyuk, were connected to Davante Adams, and even Samuel.

Ultimately, the Steelers never made an offseason move at the position and then struggled through the 2024 season, getting very little production from the receiver position behind George Pickens. That led to a trade deadline acquisition of Mike Williams, which created little impact, too, along with limited playing time.

Now, the Steelers are back at square one needing help at wide receiver. That’s where Samuel could come in. A fourth-round pick for Samuel seems like quite a reasonable price. But the 49ers might find it tough to trade Samuel due to his contract, which could ultimately lead to his outright release.

That would make it even more plausible for the Steelers to land the big-name receiver. They’ll have to do something this offseason, though, and be aggressive at the receiver position to plug the hole and answer a major question.