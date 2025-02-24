CBS Sports: Keenan Allen, Darius Slayton Among WR ‘Best Fits’ For Steelers In Free Agency

Wide receiver is a huge need for the Pittsburgh Steelers, especially after going through the 2024 season with Van Jefferson holding down the No. 2 role opposite George Pickens, that much is certain.

Fortunately for the Steelers, they have a solid free agent class to work with at the position, not to mention an intriguing wide receiver class in the 2025 NFL Draft, too. Free agency and the trade market is where the Steelers will have the first chance to address the position group, and for CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell, there’s a handful of names that make a great deal of sense for the Steelers.

In a piece ranking the top eight free agent wide receivers and outlining best fits, Podell linked Keenan Allen, Darius Slayton, DeAndre Hopkins and even Tee Higgins to the Steelers as best fits.

Allen ranked No. 8 among the free agent WRs highlighted and has the Steelers listed as a potential landing spot. He’s a name that has started to generate buzz regarding a fit with the Steelers in recent weeks, especially after Hall of Fame receiver Cris Carter stated he believes Allen would be a good voice and mentor for George Pickens.

“Keenan Allen, a six-time Pro Bowler, is one of the best wide receivers of the last decade or so. However, he appeared to have lost a step this past season, which was significant in a Chicago Bears offense that struggled with protection issues for 2024 first overall pick Caleb Williams,” Podell writes. “Allen still produced solid numbers overall in a roller-coaster offense: 744 yards receiving and seven touchdowns on 70 catches. A return to the Chargers to be the adult in the youthful receivers room with Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston could make sense.

“Ditto for the Steelers, Broncos and Giants. With the Rams, Allen could be a bigger slot weapon in Sean McVay’s offense with Cooper Kupp seemingly on his way out.”

At 33 years old and entering his 13th NFL season, Allen isn’t exactly the type of receiver that you’d want to bank on to help fix a major need for the Steelers, especially in a vertical passing attack. However, he’s still a good route runner and separator and has shown the ability to establish chemistry with quarterbacks quickly, much like he did in Chicago in 2024.

He’s a calming presence, too, and has been around the game a long time. That could be good for a young receiving room.

Then, there’s names like Slayton and Hopkins at the WR position. Hopkins is very similar to Allen in that he’s older (32), clearing losing a step or two but remaining a big name. He’d be a good leader for a young room, too, and could do wonder for Pickens as far as channeling his emotions and keeping them in check.

“DeAndre Hopkins’ 12,965 career receiving yards are the most among active players today, and he’s caught touchdown passes from 14 different quarterbacks, tied for the fifth most in NFL history,” Podell writes. “It’s been a while since his third and final first-team All-Pro selection in 2019, but he can still be someone who makes tough, contested catches as a possession receiver.

“If playing for a contender, he shouldn’t be any higher than a team’s No. 3 receiver.”

Slayton has been connected to the Steelers since the trade deadline last season, and could be a fit in their offense, which pushes the ball down the field. He’s a home-run hitter with great speed and is coming off a solid 2024 season with the New York Giants.

The big fish at receiver is Tee Higgins, though he’s unlikely to hit the open market with the Bengals expected to franchise tag him and then work out a long-term deal with him. Higgins is a receiver the Steelers know very well, and he’d be a great fit in Pittsburgh with his physical play style and his unassuming, quiet demeanor.

He’d cost quite a bit of money but would be a bona fide No. 1 receiver if he were to become available.

Outside of Higgins, none of the names are flashy on the open market, but they’re solid and steady. The Steelers need that at the WR position after struggling to get anyone other than Pickens to consistently produce in the passing game.

Hopefully GM Omar Khan signs a veteran receiver like one of the three realistic options mentioned above and then swings big on a receiver early in the 2025 NFL Draft. That would go a long way toward shoring up a position of need.