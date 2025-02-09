CBS Sports Analyst Names Steelers As Potential Deebo Samuel Landing Spot

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to strengthen their roster in several key spots this offseason, and adding wide receiver talent might be the number one priority. George Pickens is an incredible talent who also carries a lot of baggage. Outside of Pickens, the Steelers don’t have any receivers that opposing defenses fear. Deebo Samuel could be that guy.

Earlier today, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the San Francisco 49ers are exploring trade options with Samuel.

The 29-year-old receiver is coming off a disappointing 2024 season, but he’s proven to be a unique, truly singular player with the ball in his hands throughout his career.

CBS Sports Garrett Podell listed the Steelers as a top landing spot for Deebo Samuel.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers were all in for San Francisco wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk last offseason before he signed with the 49ers on a four-year, $120 million extension just before the start of the 2024 regular season,” wrote Podell. “Van Jefferson wasn’t able to provide enough veteran juice alongside youngsters in George Pickens and Calvin Austin this past season, and Samuel fits the profile of a player that offensive coordinator Arthur Smith loves to feature. Smith has long had an infatuation with Cordarrelle Patterson since their time together with the Atlanta Falcons. Samuel is a higher-end all-purpose threat than Patterson as an offensive player. He could serve as a safety blanket for whoever the Steelers move forward with as their quarterback in 2025, with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields set to become free agents.”

Samuel’s entry into the trade block is a fascinating addition to the pool of wide receivers who could be joining new teams in 2025. The free agent receivers aren’t all that exciting, with 26-year-old Bengals star Tee Higgins as the clear top target and a handful of older, albeit talented, receivers behind him like Chris Godwin, Stefon Diggs, and Amari Cooper.

While Samuel’s current ability to maintain high-level production and avoid injuries is a serious question, he could be a great fit with Arthur Smith and this Steelers offense. He’s a jack-of-all-trades guy on offense, heavily employed by Kyle Shanahan in designed screen passes, runs out of the backfield, reverses, and short passes over the middle, allowing him to operate in space. Similar to the Steelers’ intentions with their jack-of-all-trades guy Cordarrelle Patterson, Samuel returned kicks this season in response to the changes in kickoff format.

The Steelers are likely moving on from the 33-year-old Patterson after a tough season, and if they acquire Samuel, he could be the dynamic offensive weapon Arthur Smith and Co. thought they had with Patterson. At this point in his career he’s not an elite route-runner snagging balls 30 yards downfield all the time. However, as Podell wrote, he could be an ideal safety blanket for Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, or whoever plays quarterback. He can line up in many different spots on offense and pair with a mobile quarterback like Justin Fields. He could build some chemistry as a back/receiver on option plays and as an outlet option when the quarterback runs outside the pocket.

Our Dave Bryan wrote a piece today examining the plausibility of the Steelers making this move, taking into account his current contract and some possibilities on how to re-work it.

The potential fit is exciting, but Samuel’s production dip and injury history—plus his potential cost—make it a risky investment. The Steelers need to take risks if they want to exit 9-8/10-7 purgatory. We’ll see if Omar Khan takes a risk with Samuel or looks elsewhere.