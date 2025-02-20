Cameron Heyward Ranked Among PFF’s Top 20 Players Of 2024 Season

There were a lot of questions about Cameron Heyward entering the 2024 season due to his age, health, and productivity at this point in his career. All he did last season was put an end to those questions in emphatic fashion.
From start to finish, Heyward — who secured a two-year extension before the start of the regular season to remain a Steeler for the rest of his career — put up another first-team All-Pro season at the age of 35. He stayed healthy all season after battling through an injury-marred 2023 season and was simply dominant as a run defender and pass rusher.
Heyward showed that when he’s healthy, he remains arguably the best interior defensive lineman in all of football.
Knowing that, it’s no surprise that Heyward landed inside Pro Football Focus’ top 20 players from the 2024 season on Thursday morning, slotting in at No. 17 between Kansas City cornerback Trent McDuffie and Philadelphia offensive tackle Lane Johnson.
“Heyward continued building his Hall of Fame résumé in 2024, finishing second among qualified defensive tackles with a 90.1 overall grade,” PFF writes of Heyward’s ranking. “He tied Rams standout Kobie Turner for the most total stops at the position while also recording [56] pressures and [eight] sacks. Additionally, Heyward became the first defensive lineman since Emmanuel Ogbah in 2021 to register at least 10 batted passes.”
As a pass rusher, Heyward was once again his dominant self, leaning into his power to give opposing offensive linemen fits throughout the season.
Heyward recorded eight sacks, which helped him put up a historic season for an interior defensive lineman aged 35 years or older. Those eight sacks are second-most ever by a defensive tackle his age or older, trailing only Hall of Famer Steve McMichael’s 10.5 in 1992.
After signing his contract extension before the start of the season that gave him the chance to remain a one-helmet guy, Heyward went out and proved the doubters wrong. Turning back the clock in a major way, he put up one of the best seasons of his career.
Heyward recorded 71 tackles, eight sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 11 passes defensed and 56 pressures, finishing as the No. 1-graded defensive lineman by Pro Football Focus at 90.3 overall.
While Heyward turned heads once again as a pass rusher, his best work came against the run. Heyward was an immovable object in the middle of the Steelers’ defense, one who controlled the line of scrimmage over and over again. Though the Steelers’ run defense as a whole struggled, it wasn’t due to Heyward.
On top of his work rushing the passer and stopping the run, Heyward added some coverage skills to his resume, too. He was a menace at the line of scrimmage, getting his hands up in throwing lanes and batting down 11 passes. He really has a great feel for that and showed it throughout the season, causing some frustration for quarterbacks.
Just another great season for his Hall of Fame candidacy.