Cam Heyward Was ‘A Little Bit Ticked’ He Wasn’t Named To NFL 2010s All-Decade Team

The 2024 season was full of disappointment for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Cam Heyward was a massive bright spot. Before the season, the Steelers rewarded Heyward with a contract extension. Considering his age, that seemed like a risky move. However, Heyward proved they put their faith in the right man, posting one of the best seasons of his career. Heyward has been elite for a long time, starting his career in 2011. It sounds like he’s still upset he wasn’t named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

“I haven’t made the All-Decade Team,” Heyward said Wednesday on Off The Bench on 104.5 ESPN. “I was a little bit ticked I didn’t make it through the 2010s. I gotta keep playing so I can try and make it in the 2020s.”

Heyward certainly had a good case to be named one of the best players of the 2010s. From 2011 to 2019, he posted 54 sacks, six forced fumbles, and 30 pass defenses. He was one of the best players of the decade, but it seems he doesn’t feel like his exploits were properly recognized.

Heyward’s competition was stiff. Calais Campbell, Cameron Jordan, Julius Peppers, and J.J. Watt were the defensive ends who actually made the list. While Heyward is listed as a defensive tackle now, he was primarily listed as a defensive end in the 2010s.

Looking at those names, it’s tough to argue Heyward should have bumped any of them off. Watt and Peppers are some of the most dominant players in NFL history, so their spots shouldn’t be in question. Jordan came into the league in 2011 with Heyward, but he put up 87 sacks during the decade. While sacks aren’t everything, that number is significantly higher than Heyward’s total.

Campbell also has an excellent resumé, recording 81 sacks, 12 forced fumbles, and 42 pass defenses during the decade. Heyward was amazing, but his career got off to a slow start. He didn’t become a starter until 2013, and he suffered a major injury in 2016. That probably hurt his chances of making the 2010s All-Decade Team.

Heyward jokes that he needs to continue playing to make the 2020s All-Decade Team, but at the rate he’s going, that might be a serious possibility. Despite his age, Heyward, who turns 36 in May, has remained one of the most dominant players at his position. While his career might end a little early to actually receive that honor, he’s putting together a good case to at least be in consideration.

While Heyward might be upset if he never makes an All-Decade Team, that shouldn’t take anything away from his legacy. He’s more than likely going to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day, and his longevity will be a big reason for that. Those other players might have been better in the 2010s, but Heyward is the only one still playing at a high level. That should make for a good consolation prize.