Cam Heyward Shares How Steelers Can Get Over The Hump After ‘Atrocious’ December

Cam Heyward’s had a fantastic and likely future Hall of Fame career. But he might trade it all for a Super Bowl run. Despite being in the NFL since 2011, he’s yet to make it to the big game the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are about to play. In fact, Heyward has only been on the field for a single playoff win throughout his career. With roughly two years left in his career, he explained how Pittsburgh can get out of their funk.

“One, it takes a little bit of luck,” Heyward said during a Tuesday appearance on NFL Network. “You gotta have health on your side. But I think the other thing is a group of players, old and young, working together and executing at a high level. And especially in those big-time moments.”

Uncontrollable as it often is, the best teams by year’s end are often the healthiest. The Detroit Lions had a fantastic regular season but stumbled at the end due to mounting defensive injuries. The Pittsburgh Steelers have fallen short along the way, with injured stars RB Le’Veon Bell and WR Antonio Brown missing postseason games that muzzled an otherwise potent offense.

Bell couldn’t play through a groin injury in the Steelers’ 2016 AFC Championship Game loss to the New England Patriots, while Brown missed the 2015 Divisional Round against the Denver Broncos after being knocked out by Cincinnati Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict the week before, Heyward’s only playoff win.

Health was a problem during part of the Steelers’ 2024 five-game losing streak, though the group was largely healthy for their Wild Card loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Heyward, however, remains optimistic.

“I know our December was atrocious when it comes to getting those wins in December,” he said. “But, I think we can be better. I think we can execute better down the road, and hopefully, we have the right guys to do it.”

Cam Heyward also made it clear he wants to do more than just win another playoff game.

“I think we try to be competitive in such a tough league. It’s not our goal to set out to just be above .500. It’s to win Super Bowls.”

Early in Mike Tomlin’s career, the Steelers were known as a great December and January team. Now? They play at about .500 level even as he still touts its meaning. Pittsburgh collapsed this December and January, their first five-game losing streak since 1998. Pittsburgh needs a lot to happen to win a playoff game, much less push for the Super Bowl. Health, finish, and a quarterback are part of those ingredients.