Brooke Pryor Says Justin Fields Played ‘Risk Averse’, Thinks Steelers Believe They Can Unlock ‘Happy Medium’

Of the Steelers’ uninspiring quarterback options, many have settled on Justin Fields as the least objectionable of the lot. He is younger and more athletic, and at least his last impression wasn’t a bad one. After starting the first six games of 2024 with a 4-2 record, the Steelers turned to Russell Wilson.

But what did the Steelers see from Fields in that six-game window, and what would they do differently this time? Perhaps equally importantly, what would he do differently, provided the Steelers gave him the keys to their offense? I would also posit the validity of the question of whether that would be good or bad, but I digress.

Along with many other Steelers reporters, Brooke Pryor of ESPN believes Justin Fields is the preferred solution. She recently discussed the quarterback position, as well as how she believes the team views Fields. And how he viewed his opportunity to start last season.

“I think they really like his mobility. He has arm strength, he has good arm talent. His decision-making looked like it got better”, Pryor said of Fields on ESPN Radio. “But let’s be honest. He was playing risk-averse football because he knew Russell Wilson was right there, [that] he could come back any moment. He want[ed] to extend his time as the starter as long as he could”.

Justin Fields threw just one interception last season on 161 pass attempts. He threw 30 in his first three NFL seasons, posting a career 3.1-percent interception rate. While his sample size with the Steelers is very small, his interception rate was five times lower. Even if he had thrown another, it would have remained considerably lower.

On the other hand, the Steelers still saw some of the Chicago Justin Fields in other areas. His ball security with handling and the snap exchange were an issue, charged with six fumbles. Of course, they also saw the athletic Fields, rushing for 289 yards and five touchdowns. Some of that came after he reverted into a backup role, earning isolated opportunities for snaps.

“I’m very interested to see what Justin Fields would look like if he isn’t playing so risk averse”, Pryor said. “I think there’s a happy medium between all-out go-for-the-home-run-ball-every-time and playing not to turn the ball over. I think that the Steelers think they can unlock that”.

If the Steelers really believe that, then it’s hard to imagine them letting him go. If they truly believe they can unlock something in Justin Fields that has the potential to turn the 25-year-old into their franchise quarterback, there is no reason that they wouldn’t—or shouldn’t—match any offer he might receive if they don’t re-sign him before the start of free agency.

A franchise quarterback is invaluable, but if Justin Fields had already proven himself, we wouldn’t be having this conversation. The Steelers would have already made it clear that they specifically intend to re-sign him. They would be preparing to put the franchise tag on him if necessary. And there is a very real and practical reason that we are not having those discussions.