Broncos Radio Host ‘Would Not Be Surprised’ To See Steelers Pair Courtland Sutton With George Pickens In 2025

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly explored trading for Denver Broncos WR Courtland Sutton last year; could they do so again? It would be very much in their character, as we know. The Steelers traded for CB Donte Jackson last year, for example, after trying to trade for him in 2023.

And the Steelers very much have a glaring need at wide receiver, whether they consider moving George Pickens or not. And Denver radio host Benjamin Allbright believes the Broncos may be primed to move on from Courtland Sutton.

“I think Pittsburgh’s looking to add a receiver, not subtract one”, Allbright said on the Big Doug & Carmi Show, which is actually a Commanders podcast. But his hosts asked him about Pickens, and he volunteered Sutton instead.

“I would not be surprised if the Broncos jettison Courtland Sutton, to see Sutton and Pickens pair up on the outside there in Pittsburgh”, he said. He also offered some other thoughts, including his belief that the Steelers will go with Russell Wilson. But as a Denver radio host, I think his opinions on Broncos intel holds a lot more weight. He also questioned whether Pat Freiermuth was “the kind of dude they need” at tight end.

But that’s neither here nor there; we’re talking about the Steelers and acquiring wide receivers. We know there were reports about them expressing interest in Sutton last year. And Sutton appears to be at an impasse with his contract with the Broncos.

In postings on X this offseason, Allbright has continued to express the opinion that Courtland Sutton and the Broncos are heading to a parting of ways. Even in early January, he was connecting dots between Sutton and the Steelers. He also shot down a midseason report that the Broncos were even considering trading him at that time.

Courtland Sutton is a seventh-year former second-round draft pick, spending his entire career with the Broncos. During that time, he has recorded 379 catches for 5,340 yards and 32 touchdowns in 98 games. He has one Pro Bowl to his name and had his second 1,000-yard season in 2024. Over the past two seasons, including with the Steelers’ Russell Wilson in 2023, he has 18 touchdowns.

If the Steelers do re-sign Wilson, that would be added incentive to pursue Sutton. The two obviously had a rapport during their shared time in Denver. But he wouldn’t be a bad addition for Justin Fields or any other player who might start at quarterback.

Sutton will turn 30 this year in October, so the Steelers are not getting a long-term future out of him. Historically, they prefer to acquire much younger players, but short-term arrangements are not out of character. The aforementioned Jackson was 28 and Mike Williams was 30 when they traded for each.

The Steelers would take on up to $14 million if they traded for Courtland Sutton. That is what the Broncos owe him in 2025, on a deal that includes three void years through 2028. Denver would save almost $7 million minus displacement if it were to trade or release him before June. He currently has the second-highest cap hit on their roster for 2025, behind only OT Mike McGlinchey.