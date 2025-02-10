Brockhoff: My Top Five Super Bowl LIX Commercials

The Super Bowl is a massive event, and not just on the NFL landscape. In the North American sports hemisphere, no other games come close to having the same impact as the NFL’s championship affair. From the game itself, to the halftime show and more, every aspect of the event has found a way to grab our attention, especially the Super Bowl commercials. There was at least one commercial sure to grab Pittsburgh Steelers’ fans attention.

With the game being so massive, it’s not easy to get a commercial in there. The average cost for a 30-second advertisement during Sunday’s game was a pretty penny, around $8 million. With that massive price tag, each commercial went all out. Here are my top five Super Bowl LIX Commercials.

No. 1 ‘First Delivery’ – Budweiser

This commercial finds a spot on this list mostly for nostalgic reasons. Budweiser’s been doing Super Bowl commercials for decades now. This year’s commercial brought back that nostalgia, with one of the horses being left behind for being “too little.” The horse notices a keg of beer fall out of the carriage and pushes it across multiple terrains into a bar, just in time for somebody to make a “horse walks into a bar” joke.

Turns out, most people thought highly of the commercial as well. With an average rating of 3.56/5, it was the highest-rated commercial on The USA Today’s ad meter.

Budweiser | Super Bowl LIX ‘First Delivery’ 30S – YouTube

No. 2 ‘The Ultra Hustle’ – Michelob Ultra

If you’re a fan of movies, you’ve probably been a fan of Willem Dafoe at some point. In this commercial, Dafoe and Catherine O’Hara dominate their opponents in pickleball, successfully gambling on packs of beer with their wins throughout the commercial. Notable athletes such as Randy Moss and Sabrina Ionescu are featured as well.

The ULTRA Hustle | Super Bowl LIX | Michelob ULTRA

No. 3 ‘Big Men On Cul-De-Sac’ – Bud Light

Although it might seem like it so far, not all of my favorite commercials are from beer companies. The vibes from this commercial allow it to sneak its way into the top five, though. One can only wonder the price Bud Light had to pay to get Post Malone, Peyton Manning and Shane Gillis in this commercial, but it might have paid off. Here, the three transform their cul-de-sac into something of a block party.

2025 BUD LIGHT SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL | BIG MEN ON CUL-DE-SAC | EASY TO DRINK, EASY TO ENJOY :60

No. 4 ‘Kiss From A Lime’ – Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew has been known for weird Super Bowl commercials over the years, notably their puppy-monkey-baby add. This one is too weird to not appreciate. Seal is known for his song “Kiss From A Rose” from decades ago, and found his face generated onto an actual seal, where he sang about his inability for his flippers to hold Mountain Dew. This one came on early in the game and might have made people question reality for a second.

Kiss From A Lime :30 ft. SEAL, Becky G | Super Bowl LIX | Official Song of Mountain Dew Baja Blast – YouTube

No. 5 ‘Somebody’ – NFL

We’ll end this list on a positive note. This commercial, from the league itself, is a good reminder of what the sport is supposed to be about. In this ad, Adam Thielen, Demario Davis and Arik Armstead are all shown giving motivational speeches to young football teams and groups of kids in general. At the end of the ad, the following message is shown: “Every kid can be somebody. If they have somebody to show them the way.” It’s a good message, and it’s meant to show the effects that both leadership and the sport of football can have on the youth.

Somebody | It Takes All of Us SB LIX